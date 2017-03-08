Correct your mistakes: it's not too late to start all over again

No matter what kind of home style you prefer or what your decorating tastes are currently, there are always some basic fundamentals that you have to follow when it comes to home decor, furnishing and design.
Sometimes we get so caught up in the look and feel, however, that we forget the basics! These can end up causing huge problems that are difficult to rectify.
This is why today on homify, we have done a little bit of brainstorming and have put together a series of basic errors that often occur when it comes to decorating a house. These are all issues that can be prevented beforehand and set the foundation for a beautifully decorated home.
Shall we check these common mistakes out?
Your interior lighting can completely change the atmosphere of the home. You want to carefully consider the lighting in spaces like the living room and bedroom carefully before you decorate these spaces.
In the bedroom, we recommend opting for a soft yellow light to create a warm and comfortable environment. In a studio apartment, you should choose some white lights that will make the home look more spacious and bright.
In smaller spaces like the bathroom and kitchen, a white light is also a good option.
Mixing and matching too many combinations of materials is likely to produce a space of visual confusion. In general, the best choice for interior decor are materials that work together in harmony colour wise. You also don't want the textures to conflict with one another. Everything should seem like it naturally fuses together.
Furniture that hasn't been carefully selected for the space can create a very crowded look and feel. In a narrow space, it's better to use multi-purpose furniture that is convenient but won't take up too much space.
In order to avoid chaos in a small space, opt for plenty of storage systems such as cabinets, drawers and cupboards. You can also install some shelves on the wall. This will allow items to be stored neatly out of sight and create a slightly minimalist design.
Sometimes choosing the same decor for all of the walls in a room is a great idea.
Like we see in this design by professionals Novodeco, by decorating one wall but keeping the others simple and neutral, you can create a space that is full of personality without overwhelming it.
If you are tired of a mediocre style, then it's time for a transformation! Take on a fun DIY project, give the house a fresh coat of paint or add a fresh vase of flowers to a room.
If you have a long corridor, don't let it become gloomy and dark. Invest in as much natural light as possible. Opt for skylights, large windows or doors and create a warm and bright atmosphere.
The atmosphere of a room can sometimes affect your mood, so make sure you opt for decor that makes you feel happy and cheerful.
As we've mentioned before, lighting plays a role in creating a cosy and serene environment. You also want to choose colours that make you feel happy and relaxed.
