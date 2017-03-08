Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Correct your mistakes: it's not too late to start all over again

Leigh Leigh
Projeto Casa de Sítio, Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura Living room
Loading admin actions …

No matter what kind of home style you prefer or what your decorating tastes are currently, there are always some basic fundamentals that you have to follow when it comes to home decor, furnishing and design.

Sometimes we get so caught up in the look and feel, however, that we forget the basics! These can end up causing huge problems that are difficult to rectify.

This is why today on homify, we have done a little bit of brainstorming and have put together a series of basic errors that often occur when it comes to decorating a house. These are all issues that can be prevented beforehand and set the foundation for a beautifully decorated home.

Shall we check these common mistakes out?

1. Inconsistent style

REFORMA DE VIVIENDA UNIFAMILIAR, Novodeco Novodeco Modern living room
Novodeco

Novodeco
Novodeco
Novodeco

Maybe your prefer a more modern style but you want to create a more classic atmosphere. Perhaps you yearn for rustic routes but want to add a tropical style.

However, while it's possible to mix styles you don't want to create an atmosphere with too many styles in it at once. Choose one main one!

2. Improper lighting

., 末川協建築設計事務所 末川協建築設計事務所 Kitchen
末川協建築設計事務所

末川協建築設計事務所
末川協建築設計事務所
末川協建築設計事務所

Your interior lighting can completely change the atmosphere of the home. You want to carefully consider the lighting in spaces like the living room and bedroom carefully before you decorate these spaces.

In the bedroom, we recommend opting for a soft yellow light to create a warm and comfortable environment. In a studio apartment, you should choose some white lights that will make the home look more spacious and bright.

In smaller spaces like the bathroom and kitchen, a white light is also a good option.

3. Too many materials

NOSTRE REALIZZAZIONI - cucine in muratura/taverne, SALM Caminetti SALM Caminetti Kitchen Marble
SALM Caminetti

SALM Caminetti
SALM Caminetti
SALM Caminetti

Mixing and matching too many combinations of materials is likely to produce a space of visual confusion. In general, the best choice for interior decor are materials that work together in harmony colour wise. You also don't want the textures to conflict with one another. Everything should seem like it naturally fuses together.

4. Bad space utilisation

Piso reformado en Madrid, DecoYcina. Marta Espel DecoYcina. Marta Espel
DecoYcina. Marta Espel

DecoYcina. Marta Espel
DecoYcina. Marta Espel
DecoYcina. Marta Espel

Furniture that hasn't been carefully selected for the space can create a very crowded look and feel. In a narrow space, it's better to use multi-purpose furniture that is convenient but won't take up too much space.

5. Lack of space

Rehabilitación en Laracha, Intra Arquitectos Intra Arquitectos Country style bathroom
Intra Arquitectos

Intra Arquitectos
Intra Arquitectos
Intra Arquitectos

In order to avoid chaos in a small space, opt for plenty of storage systems such as cabinets, drawers and cupboards. You can also install some shelves on the wall. This will allow items to be stored neatly out of sight and create a slightly minimalist design.

Have a look at these really clever storage solutions for small houses.

6. Choice of decor

REFORMA DE VIVIENDA UNIFAMILIAR, Novodeco Novodeco Modern bathroom
Novodeco

Novodeco
Novodeco
Novodeco

Sometimes choosing the same decor for all of the walls in a room is a great idea. 

Like we see in this design by professionals Novodeco, by decorating one wall but keeping the others simple and neutral, you can create a space that is full of personality without overwhelming it. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Mediocre or boring

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you are tired of a mediocre style, then it's time for a transformation! Take on a fun DIY project, give the house a fresh coat of paint or add a fresh vase of flowers to a room.

Have a look at this home transformation for inspiration.

8. Gloomy or dark atmosphere

성주동 프리빌리지2차, 디자인세븐 디자인세븐
디자인세븐

디자인세븐
디자인세븐
디자인세븐

If you have a long corridor, don't let it become gloomy and dark. Invest in as much natural light as possible. Opt for skylights, large windows or doors and create a warm and bright atmosphere.

Have a look at these tips for bathing your home in natural light.

9. Use your decor to create a happy home

Projeto Casa de Sítio, Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura Living room
Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura

Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura
Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura
Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura

The atmosphere of a room can sometimes affect your mood, so make sure you opt for decor that makes you feel happy and cheerful. 

As we've mentioned before, lighting plays a role in creating a cosy and serene environment. You also want to choose colours that make you feel happy and relaxed.

Have a look at the best colours for your home in 2017 as well as how colours influence your bedroom.

21 modern photos of bedrooms to inspire you
Did you find this article useful?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks