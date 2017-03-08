Correct your mistakes: it's not too late to start all over again

No matter what kind of home style you prefer or what your decorating tastes are currently, there are always some basic fundamentals that you have to follow when it comes to home decor, furnishing and design.

Sometimes we get so caught up in the look and feel, however, that we forget the basics! These can end up causing huge problems that are difficult to rectify.

This is why today on homify, we have done a little bit of brainstorming and have put together a series of basic errors that often occur when it comes to decorating a house. These are all issues that can be prevented beforehand and set the foundation for a beautifully decorated home.

Shall we check these common mistakes out?