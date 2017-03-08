A modern style home

Today on homify 360°, we travel to Yokohama, a Japanese city south of Tokyo, to discover a modern home which likes to keep it interesting by combining Asian and Western designs.

For example, the exterior façade could basically pass for a modern (if still modest) structure in just about any Western residential neighbourhood, yet the interiors seem to combine the best of both worlds.

However, the end result is not a confused space, but rather one which seems clean, tranquil and stylish – less is more, as they say.

The asking price for this particular dwelling, if calculated in South African rands, would equal approximately R1,782,000.