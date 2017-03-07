The home with two different sides

It’s nothing strange to see a house here on homify with a deceptive exterior – from sleek mansions with raw and rusty interiors to country-style homes that boast cutting-edge interior designs, we have just about seen it all.

And today’s selection here on homify 360° is no exception: a simple and unassuming cottage with a clean and subtle look that is quite charming and “innocent”… or is it?

We won’t tell you just yet what the hidden surprise is here, but let’s just say it goes hand in hand with a lush landscape that surrounds this property – we’re talking trees, shrubs, flowers, and fresh grass as far as the eye can see.

Have a look for yourself!