The home with two different sides

Johannes van Graan
homify Living room
It’s nothing strange to see a house here on homify with a deceptive exterior – from sleek mansions with raw and rusty interiors to country-style homes that boast cutting-edge interior designs, we have just about seen it all.

And today’s selection here on homify 360° is no exception: a simple and unassuming cottage with a clean and subtle look that is quite charming and “innocent”… or is it? 

We won’t tell you just yet what the hidden surprise is here, but let’s just say it goes hand in hand with a lush landscape that surrounds this property – we’re talking trees, shrubs, flowers, and fresh grass as far as the eye can see. 

Have a look for yourself!

The very simple façade

Haus Woltersdorf
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

How cosy and charming is that façade? Nobody will be blamed for stooping when entering this house, seeing as it seems to be rather low and small, right?

The rear side that wows

Haus Woltersdorf
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

What was that about “small”? Once we see the rear side, all bets on this house are off – what other surprises could lie hidden in here? 

This looks like a completely different dwelling at the back side – even the garden setting has blossomed into a much more lush and fresh scene, complete with stone steps and timber garden pergola.

High on space

Haus Woltersdorf
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

Inside, we can see that the architects have made full use of the house’s height – double-height ceilings for the open-plan living room! A sweeping staircase transports us upstairs while rows of centre-bar and Georgian-style windows allow a glowing bath of sunshine to enter the house’s spacious interiors.  

And for those who were disappointed that the “cosy” look from the front façade got lost, look at the furniture – all the cosy charm any country-style living room could ever need!

The light-filled bedroom

Haus Woltersdorf
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

A bedroom with huge windows and French doors that open up onto the bright adjoining living area has no other choice but to be glowing. That is exactly why the designers of this space (which is not the most gigantic ever created) were allowed to be a bit bold with their choice of wall colour.

Be warned: ensure your commitment to lighting (both artificial and natural) is strong when attempting to paint a small room this medium ruby red!

The rustic bathroom

Haus Woltersdorf
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

To further enhance the ‘cosy charm’ factor, the bathroom was designed in the rustic style, complete with warm timber that adorns the double doors and vanity cabinet. 

Wall art has been added to bring about some character, while ample space has been ensured for a myriad of bathroom accessories. 

Cute and practical!

The rustic garden shed

Haus Woltersdorf
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

Before we conclude our tour of this surprising house, we head back outside to get a glimpse of the garden shed – the very rustic garden shed, that is. 

Resembling an adorable cabin, this space (which is located on the other side of the timber garden pergola we saw earlier) is ideal for storage while adding some visual delight to the garden.  

Our comments section is just for you – so tell us what you think of this house’s two very different façades.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

