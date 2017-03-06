​See what R72k can do to an old shipping container!

Today on homify 360°, we have a “sweet” treat for you. But before we get to that, let’s first catch up on the phenomena of container homes that seem to be taking the architectural world by storm.

For those who aren’t familiar with the concept, container homes are old and used shipping containers being “reborn” into house structures. Seeing as they’re flood- and fire-proof, they make pretty decent choices in terms of homes.

Ranging in length from 6 to 9 metres, shipping containers are usually not used for longer than 15 years – that is, as cargo containers. But that doesn’t mean that after 15 years, these beauties need to retire, for they can still be used for other functions for much longer!

Let’s see how one project with a R72,295.00 budget helped an old container get reborn into something else – and it’s not a home…