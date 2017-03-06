9 pictures of concrete kitchen counters that you'll want to copy

When it comes to kitchen-worthy materials, not all options are great ones. Plastic, for example, needs to be kept to a minimum, seeing as all those sharp objects and hot surfaces may very well ruin your dream kitchen even before you’ve had a chance to cook your first meal.

Now for a material that is strong, stylish and trustworthy (and also looks the part), we recommend concrete. And since it’s such a versatile material, you know that you can opt for a range of different styles to suit your relevant kitchen and lifestyle.

But why take our word for it? Have a look at these 9 images that showcase the stunning (and different) looks concrete can take on for a busy space like the kitchen.