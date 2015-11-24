The best garden privacy options

For many South Africans, a garden is more than a place where the kids play and the dogs sleep. It's a place of artistic expression, a canvas of creativity and a place of life and beauty.

With the hours of gardening under you belt, the carefully chosen flowers and the lovingly cared for shrubs, you should have a beautifully designed perimetre for your garden. This should work with the rest of the garden, enhancing the fauna, flora and wildlife.

What's more is that with crime rates, you want your home to be safe no matter what neighbourhood you live in. This means protecting your garden so that no one can hop the fence into your property. However, no one wants ugly electric fences or barbed wire surrounding their stylish home.

With a few easy steps, you can choose the right protection for your home—one that keeps your family safe and adds to landscaping and design of the exterior.