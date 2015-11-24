The best garden privacy options

For many South Africans, a garden is more than a place where the kids play and the dogs sleep. It's a place of artistic expression, a canvas of creativity and a place of life and beauty.
With the hours of gardening under you belt, the carefully chosen flowers and the lovingly cared for shrubs, you should have a beautifully designed perimetre for your garden. This should work with the rest of the garden, enhancing the fauna, flora and wildlife.
What's more is that with crime rates, you want your home to be safe no matter what neighbourhood you live in. This means protecting your garden so that no one can hop the fence into your property. However, no one wants ugly electric fences or barbed wire surrounding their stylish home.
With a few easy steps, you can choose the right protection for your home—one that keeps your family safe and adds to landscaping and design of the exterior.
Brick is the most traditional material used for protecting a garden and providing privacy. Brick walls often match the style and colour of the house, keeping the design of the architecture consistent.
A brick wall is an easy addition to the garden and simply requires building contractors to build it. A coat of paint and you are good to go. You may want a standard brick wall or something more carefully designed. There are many different types of wall cladding and decorative moulding options, which can leave a brick wall looking trendy and stylish.
There are hundreds of specialists in South Africa who can give you the right advice and deliver what you are looking for if you opt for a brick wall. It's not too expensive and only requires a bit of labour and a bit of design.
What's more is that brick is a very strong material to use for protection and it provides the perfect amount of privacy, blocking your garden from view. It's also the perfect protection from wind and other elements.
A wooden panel fence is one of the most traditional fences for a garden because there is just so much that can be done with it.
For starters, a wooden panel fence can be any colour, working with the rest of the garden as well as the colour of the exterior of the house itself. Painting a wooden panel fence is also a great DIY job for the whole family. And if you really want to roll up your sleeves, you can opt to build your own wooden panel fence with a few poles and some wooden panels.
Wooden panel fences can also blend into the garden beautifully by growing vines or plants around it, interweaving the panels.
For a wooden panel fence you want a very sturdy and strong type of wood that is going to survive the elements. You may also want to make sure it's coated in a good sealant.
A metal chain link fence is a great form of protection for your garden, keeping the unwanted out while still permitting the beauty of your garden to be seen and experienced by passers-by.
This type of fence is easy to construct and works for all types of homes, not detracting from the design and architecture of the house itself. They can also be quite high, preventing anyone from hopping the fence.
Some metal chain link fences are quite plain and can give the impression of a prison yard or a school playground, so test a sample before you decide to order the whole thing.
The plus side to metal chain link fences is that they are very reasonably priced so no matter what size your garden is, you can afford to protect it. There are many suppliers in South Africa but choose one with a good reputation.
If you aren't sure which type of fence is right for you, have a look at these options when it comes to choosing a fence.
A hedge is a beautiful, natural perimetre for any home, protecting the garden without detracting from it. Not only does it keep it safe but it also provides privacy and a sturdy barrier for wind and rain.
A hedge takes time to grow, however, especially one as lush as this one by Studio Green Design. Patience, effort and a bit of hard work is needed to achieve the ultimate, gorgeous, green hedge.
The first step is to pick out some hedging plants from your local nursery. Speak to the experts who work there about the best type of hedging plant to get.You may go for a fast growing plant because you want it to grow quickly to provide protection and privacy, but just remember that you will need to trim a fast growing hedge very often.
The optimal height for a hedge is under two metres as you want to be able to reach the top when you do trim it.
Stone walls make a gorgeous, earthy addition to the garden and can truly enhance its natural beauty. They are also easy to build and aren't too costly as they make use of natural materials.
When it comes to a stone wall for protection for your garden, you need to decide the size and types of stones that you'd like to use. Big boulders are effective but may look a bit bulky and chunky. Medium size stones can be effective, while remaining design-savvy.
The price of a stone wall depends on how many you are going to use, so it depends on the width and height of your wall. Ask an expert for some advice, depending on the size of your garden, as well as a quote. Perhaps compare this to two other quotes so that you have an accurate idea of what a stone wall should cost.
With the soft browns of stone and the natural look and feel, a stone wall is a wonderful and effective option.
One of the most natural ways to gain some privacy and protection for your garden is to use natural trees such as bamboo or willow. Easy to plant, eye-catching and a wonderful way to enhance a garden, this is one of the most easiest options for a garden wall.
The trick is to ensure that whatever natural screening you use, it is high enough to provide protection and privacy. If you don't have too much time to wait for them to grow, buy some that have already grown and plant them strategically so that they work as a screen, blocking your garden from view.
Go to your local nursery and ask for advice on bamboo and willows, depending on which province you live in. You may opt for one or the other depending on the climate of your province.
Protection for your garden doesn't need to detract from the hard work that you've put into making it beautiful, colourful and full of wildlife, fauna and flora.