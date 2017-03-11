Smart modern garage ideas

The perfect home isn't necessarily a luxury mansion or a house by the sea. Your dream abode only really needs three things—comfortable rooms, functional spaces, and a style that reflects your own unique personality. However, it's important to consider an area of the home that is often overlooked—the garage. This is a space that is often overlooked because it doesn't really feel like part of the home. Tacked onto the side, we think of it as providing protection for our car and not much else.
But believe it or not, there are plenty of reasons to give your garage a second look. It makes up part of the facade of your home after all, so it's important to make sure the design is appealing—just think of the curb appeal! Check out these 15 divine garages, and be inspired to redesign yours or build one from scratch…
The roof of the garage can often look tattered and worn. Circumnavigate this problem by reinforcing the structure and planting hardy outdoor plants around the border. If your budget and home design allows, you could even knock a door through the wall and turn this space into a leafy roof terrace!
Most garages are located at the front of the home. Not in this case! Tucking the garage at the back of the home keeps the front of your house looking clean and secure. Just don't park your cars too close to the terrace or you might get smogged out!
If your home is small, take advantage of front garden boundaries and build forward. This secure garage extends forward from the front of the home. It might be at the expense of your front lawn, but your cars will be a heck of a lot safer!
If your home is higher than street level, you might be a bit confused as to how you can successfully include a garage into the structure. The answer? Build a ramp! Just make sure it's paved with quality slabs or stones—tarmac or concrete will look tacky and unappealing.
The ultimate convenience—park your car, then walk straight into your home and start cooking dinner! This design also allows air to flow through your home, keeping it cool and ventilated.
This facade is a work of art. Columns and shapes intertwine at various levels like an MC Escher painting, and the garage is almost completely concealed. Can you spot it?
This modern garage takes workaholism to stratospheric new levels. But if you think about it, the garage is the perfect place to build a home office—it's removed from the house, quiet, and well ventilated. Just remember to turn off the engine before you sit down to work!
This pergola garage might not be particularly practical, but it sure is pretty! In the winter a temporary roof or tarpaulin can cover the basic structure, adding more protection and security against the elements.
If you just can't bear to part with your car, why not display it as a work of art inside the home? This gallery-like space is half cosy living room, half practical garage—and it looks like a automobile enthusiast's dream.
This simple garage structure is humble yet stylish, and adds greenery to this suburban home by using grass as a roof covering.
If your home is of a rustic and country style, make use of stone in a grand and imposing way. This gigantic design can hold several cars, and is made from local stone to lower building costs and to help it adapt to its surroundings.
If you like to keep your cars up to date, match your brand new model with a modern design. Sharp, angular lines and eccentric shapes form a stunning structure, while a brightly lit white and chrome interior highlights your car's assets when the sun goes down.
Over time, the plans change and the areas of any project are modified and adapted to the needs. If you now have a car but your home doesn't have parking space, incorporate the garage as an annex by attaching a light roof to the side or the front of the house.
This sleek design combines the best of modern and 1920's style architecture to create space for two cars to be parked.
This great design shows us how to combine nature and construction in a single space, creating an open but roofed garage for two large vehicles. It's not all function, though—with beautiful vines hanging from the solid concrete roof and ivy traces the walls, it looks both elegant and a little bit unique.
