Smart modern garage ideas

Betti Hunter—homify
Residência Baes, Pz arquitetura e engenharia Pz arquitetura e engenharia minimalist garage/shed
The perfect home isn't necessarily a luxury mansion or a house by the sea. Your dream abode only really needs three things—comfortable rooms, functional spaces, and a style that reflects your own unique personality. However, it's important to consider an area of the home that is often overlooked—the garage. This is a space that is often overlooked because it doesn't really feel like part of the home. Tacked onto the side, we think of it as providing protection for our car and not much else.

But believe it or not, there are plenty of reasons to give your garage a second look. It makes up part of the facade of your home after all, so it's important to make sure the design is appealing—just think of the curb appeal! Check out these 15 divine garages, and be inspired to redesign yours or build one from scratch…

1. Incorporate a roof garden into your garage

homify Tropical style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

The roof of the garage can often look tattered and worn. Circumnavigate this problem by reinforcing the structure and planting hardy outdoor plants around the border. If your budget and home design allows, you could even knock a door through the wall and turn this space into a leafy roof terrace!

2. Close to the social hub

homify Rustic style house
homify

homify
homify
homify

Most garages are located at the front of the home. Not in this case! Tucking the garage at the back of the home keeps the front of your house looking clean and secure. Just don't park your cars too close to the terrace or you might get smogged out!

3. Take advantage of every inch

Residência Baes, Pz arquitetura e engenharia
Pz arquitetura e engenharia

Pz arquitetura e engenharia
Pz arquitetura e engenharia
Pz arquitetura e engenharia

If your home is small, take advantage of front garden boundaries and build forward. This secure garage extends forward from the front of the home. It might be at the expense of your front lawn, but your cars will be a heck of a lot safer!

4. Height differences? Build a ramp!

Casa E, PJV Arquitetura
PJV Arquitetura

PJV Arquitetura
PJV Arquitetura
PJV Arquitetura

If your home is higher than street level, you might be a bit confused as to how you can successfully include a garage into the structure. The answer? Build a ramp! Just make sure it's paved with quality slabs or stones—tarmac or concrete will look tacky and unappealing.

5. Connected to the kitchen

Casa Santo Antônio, Roma Arquitetura
Roma Arquitetura

Roma Arquitetura
Roma Arquitetura
Roma Arquitetura

The ultimate convenience—park your car, then walk straight into your home and start cooking dinner! This design also allows air to flow through your home, keeping it cool and ventilated.

6. Built into the facade

Casa Contemporânea, Espaço Cypriana Pinheiro
Espaço Cypriana Pinheiro

Espaço Cypriana Pinheiro
Espaço Cypriana Pinheiro
Espaço Cypriana Pinheiro

This facade is a work of art. Columns and shapes intertwine at various levels like an MC Escher painting, and the garage is almost completely concealed. Can you spot it?

7. Park in your office

Casa Cond. Colinas de São Francisco, JOSIANNE MADALOSSO ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
JOSIANNE MADALOSSO ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

JOSIANNE MADALOSSO ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
JOSIANNE MADALOSSO ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
JOSIANNE MADALOSSO ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

This modern garage takes workaholism to stratospheric new levels. But if you think about it, the garage is the perfect place to build a home office—it's removed from the house, quiet, and well ventilated. Just remember to turn off the engine before you sit down to work!

8. A parking lot pergola

PROJETO ARQUITETÔNICO DA RESIDÊNCIA PRUNER, ArchDesign STUDIO
ArchDesign STUDIO

ArchDesign STUDIO
ArchDesign STUDIO
ArchDesign STUDIO

This pergola garage might not be particularly practical, but it sure is pretty! In the winter a temporary roof or tarpaulin can cover the basic structure, adding more protection and security against the elements.

9. The ideal design for petrolheads

Garagem com lounge, Carolina Mota - Arquitetura, Interiores e Iluminação
Carolina Mota—Arquitetura, Interiores e Iluminação

Carolina Mota - Arquitetura, Interiores e Iluminação
Carolina Mota—Arquitetura, Interiores e Iluminação
Carolina Mota - Arquitetura, Interiores e Iluminação

If you just can't bear to part with your car, why not display it as a work of art inside the home? This gallery-like space is half cosy living room, half practical garage—and it looks like a automobile enthusiast's dream.

10. Eco-friendly and in harmony with the environment

City Park Carport, New Orleans studioWTA
studioWTA

City Park Carport, New Orleans

studioWTA
studioWTA
studioWTA

This simple garage structure is humble yet stylish, and adds greenery to this suburban home by using grass as a roof covering.

11. A big stone lump

CASA GERSHENSON, Gonzalez Amaro
Gonzalez Amaro

Gonzalez Amaro
Gonzalez Amaro
Gonzalez Amaro

If your home is of a rustic and country style, make use of stone in a grand and imposing way. This gigantic design can hold several cars, and is made from local stone to lower building costs and to help it adapt to its surroundings.

12. Modern and futuristic lines

Casa MaLi, MiD Arquitectura
MiD Arquitectura

MiD Arquitectura
MiD Arquitectura
MiD Arquitectura

If you like to keep your cars up to date, match your brand new model with a modern design. Sharp, angular lines and eccentric shapes form a stunning structure, while a brightly lit white and chrome interior highlights your car's assets when the sun goes down.

13. A garage attached to the apartment

Carport, Architekt Armin Hägele
Architekt Armin Hägele

Architekt Armin Hägele
Architekt Armin Hägele
Architekt Armin Hägele

Over time, the plans change and the areas of any project are modified and adapted to the needs. If you now have a car but your home doesn't have parking space, incorporate the garage as an annex by attaching a light roof to the side or the front of the house.

14. Stark and independent

CASA GUAZUMA, Yucatan Green Design
Yucatan Green Design

Yucatan Green Design
Yucatan Green Design
Yucatan Green Design

This sleek design combines the best of modern and 1920's style architecture to create space for two cars to be parked.

15. Combining vegetation with structure

Loft JC , Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

This great design shows us how to combine nature and construction in a single space, creating an open but roofed garage for two large vehicles. It's not all function, though—with beautiful vines hanging from the solid concrete roof and ivy traces the walls, it looks both elegant and a little bit unique.

If you like this article, check out: 26 small and creative kitchens to inspire you.

A stylish penthouse unit in Pretoria
Which garage would work for your home? Let us know in the comments below!

Discover home inspiration!

