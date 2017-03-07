Your browser is out-of-date.

21 modern photos of bedrooms to inspire you

Leigh Leigh
Gabriel Mancera, Sulkin Askenazi Sulkin Askenazi Modern style bedroom
There are thousands of ways to remodel your bedroom and today on homify we are going to share them with you!

Pay attention to the detail of the below photos and learn how to use functional elements to your advantage. You can use lighting in the form of lamps and their shapes or the texture, colour or tone of a wall to create a beautiful and peaceful bedroom area. For your floor, you can pick anything from wood or carpet. 

Then we come to the furniture! The bed, side tables, dressing table and shelves—there are just so many options for a functional, stylish and serene bedroom.

Whether you're into a modern design or a classic style, there is something for everyone. Taken from some of the top professionals from around the world, these images will inspire and delight.

So let's put together some fabulous ideas and enjoy!

1. The neutral toned bedroom for a serene environment

Residência AM, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern style bedroom
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

2. A strong piece of artwork goes a long way

Casa Cor 2013, Gisele Taranto Arquitetura Gisele Taranto Arquitetura Modern style bedroom
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura

Casa Cor 2013

Gisele Taranto Arquitetura
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura

3. Neutral colours with a splash of blue makes for a tranquil space

Decora Líder Belo Horizonte - Quarto da Blogueira de Moda, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern style bedroom
Lider Interiores

Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

4. Utilise shelves to put items neatly on display

Decora Lider Rio de Janeiro - Quarto do Jovem Casal, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern style bedroom
Lider Interiores

Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

5. A wooden ceiling cocoons a room in warmth

apto cobre/blue, Casa100 Arquitetura Casa100 Arquitetura Modern style bedroom
Casa100 Arquitetura

Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura

6. Wooden walls create a cave-like effect

Morumbi, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern style bedroom
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design

MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

7. Striped wallpaper can change the whole look and feel of a bedroom

homify Modern style bedroom MDF Black
homify

homify
homify
homify

8. A cupboard with mirror doors creates the feeling of space

LA | Home, Marina Ortiz - mo arquitetura Marina Ortiz - mo arquitetura Modern style bedroom
Marina Ortiz—mo arquitetura

Marina Ortiz - mo arquitetura
Marina Ortiz—mo arquitetura
Marina Ortiz - mo arquitetura

9. Use lighting to create a modern and cutting-edge ambiance

Loft de 250m², Riskalla & Mueller Arquitetura e Interiores Riskalla & Mueller Arquitetura e Interiores Modern style bedroom
Riskalla &amp; Mueller Arquitetura e Interiores

Riskalla & Mueller Arquitetura e Interiores
Riskalla &amp; Mueller Arquitetura e Interiores
Riskalla & Mueller Arquitetura e Interiores

10. It's all in the detail

homify Country style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. Another great example of beautiful lighting

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

12. Paint the wall with a fun, bold or interesting design

Quarto de Casal, Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura Modern style bedroom Wood Black
Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura

Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura
Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura
Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura

13. Go 50 shades of grey for a sleek effect

Gabriel Mancera, Sulkin Askenazi Sulkin Askenazi Modern style bedroom
Sulkin Askenazi

Sulkin Askenazi
Sulkin Askenazi
Sulkin Askenazi

14. Curtains can be the final touch in a cosy bedroom

Quartos&Etc, Gisele Taranto Arquitetura Gisele Taranto Arquitetura Modern style bedroom
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura

Quartos&Etc

Gisele Taranto Arquitetura
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura

15. Bedside tables are functional and finish off a bedroom design perfectly

Apartamento decorado Calper, Gisele Taranto Arquitetura Gisele Taranto Arquitetura Modern style bedroom
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura

Apartamento decorado Calper

Gisele Taranto Arquitetura
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura

16. Use the ceiling to a pack a punch in a minimalist design

Projeto Praia Brava - Itajaí, SC - Arquiteta Vanessa Larre, Ronald T. Pimentel Fotografia Ronald T. Pimentel Fotografia Modern style bedroom
Ronald T. Pimentel Fotografia

Ronald T. Pimentel Fotografia
Ronald T. Pimentel Fotografia
Ronald T. Pimentel Fotografia

17. The cushions on your bed should bring character and charm to the space

Residência Piatã II, Milla Holtz & Bruno Sgrillo Arquitetura Milla Holtz & Bruno Sgrillo Arquitetura Modern style bedroom Beige
Milla Holtz &amp; Bruno Sgrillo Arquitetura

Milla Holtz & Bruno Sgrillo Arquitetura
Milla Holtz &amp; Bruno Sgrillo Arquitetura
Milla Holtz & Bruno Sgrillo Arquitetura

18. Pair a bright artwork with a neutral room

Residencia Toronjos, Olivia Aldrete Haas Olivia Aldrete Haas Modern style bedroom
Olivia Aldrete Haas

Olivia Aldrete Haas
Olivia Aldrete Haas
Olivia Aldrete Haas

19. Put family photographs in your bedroom for a personal touch

RESIDENCIA TF, TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio Modern style bedroom
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

20. A bright and detailed rug makes for a very dynamic space

homify Modern style bedroom Wood effect
homify

homify
homify
homify

21. Introduce contrasting patterns, tones and textures

UNA VILLA DE LUJO EN MORAIRA, Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Mediterranean style bedroom
Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo

Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo
Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo
Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo

Also have a look at these 12 common bedroom design mistakes that are easy to avoid.

The fantastic house on the hill
Which is your favourite bedroom?

