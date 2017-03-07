21 modern photos of bedrooms to inspire you

There are thousands of ways to remodel your bedroom and today on homify we are going to share them with you!

Pay attention to the detail of the below photos and learn how to use functional elements to your advantage. You can use lighting in the form of lamps and their shapes or the texture, colour or tone of a wall to create a beautiful and peaceful bedroom area. For your floor, you can pick anything from wood or carpet.

Then we come to the furniture! The bed, side tables, dressing table and shelves—there are just so many options for a functional, stylish and serene bedroom.

Whether you're into a modern design or a classic style, there is something for everyone. Taken from some of the top professionals from around the world, these images will inspire and delight.

So let's put together some fabulous ideas and enjoy!