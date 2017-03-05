​The modern house with a dynamic look

Modern-style buildings can take many different forms. While a series of non-negotiable features are always present (like strong lines, natural materials, neutral hues, etc.), the physical structure’s look can vary, depending on how it chooses to combine its various elements.
Today’s project, although very modern in design, flaunts quite the unique look in appearance. It is an appealing combination of both strong architectural nous and versatile liveability, teasing us with its angular perplexity.
Built within the mountains of Jalisco, Mexico, this structure was designed in order to stand out from the landscape, while still paying homage to the surrounding environment and its location.
So much more than simply a pretty face, this home also functions as a family-friendly abode for the modern 21st-century household.
Wanna see?
The house’s façade immediately pulls us in with its interesting features and original charm. Even on the outside, we can see the playfulness with which the architects designed this structure.
The earthy hues are visible, leading the homeowners to feel at home with the surrounding environment. Cube-like with different roof levels, this structure is reminiscent of a modern sandcastle, rising from the ground with majesty and a strong presence.
The colour palette does a complete 180 once we set foot inside, for here we are treated to a predominantly white (and off-white) colour scheme that gets even brighter due to the natural light seeping indoors.
This dining room might be spacious and elegant, but there’s also a sense of functionality present – a sort of ambience which leads us to believe that this design is not just for show.
In terms of aesthetic appeal, the room is beautifully adorned with a high chandelier and timber furniture. This helps the space to feel family friendly, while also boasting a rustic, almost Mediterranean mood.
Stepping down, we enter the cosy living room which effortlessly continues the all-white colour scheme (save for the small coffee table and wall art, which provide a bit of contrast).
Here, the emphasis is on luxury and style with a strong sense of comfort and cosiness as well, boasting gorgeous overstuffed white leather sofas, with more than adequate legroom for movement.
For the heart of this particular home, we are most pleased to see practicality combined with style. Effortless, chic, and minimal, this chef's kitchen is large enough to prepare a real family feast, while versatile enough for everyday cooking as well.
The central island ensures extra preparation space; however, that end area can also double up as an informal dining/working space as soon as a bar stool gets added.
Moving upstairs, we are able to see the double-height space that is offered to the lower level by means of a huge void. This space helps the entire house feel open and airy, evoking a family-friendly sense of liveability.
And it’s not difficult to notice the skylights, which help bring extra illumination inside the dwelling, either in the form of a warm ray of sunshine or a glittering night sky of stars.
The bathroom makes use of a neutral colour palette and sleek finishes to present a most modern and practical space. And in the spirit of anti-clutter, the mirror above the vanity and sink doubles as a neat storage area for a variety of bathroom goodies.
