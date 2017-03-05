​The modern house with a dynamic look

Modern-style buildings can take many different forms. While a series of non-negotiable features are always present (like strong lines, natural materials, neutral hues, etc.), the physical structure’s look can vary, depending on how it chooses to combine its various elements.

Today’s project, although very modern in design, flaunts quite the unique look in appearance. It is an appealing combination of both strong architectural nous and versatile liveability, teasing us with its angular perplexity.

Built within the mountains of Jalisco, Mexico, this structure was designed in order to stand out from the landscape, while still paying homage to the surrounding environment and its location.

So much more than simply a pretty face, this home also functions as a family-friendly abode for the modern 21st-century household.

Wanna see?