​The paradise house of Johannesburg

Daffonchio & Associates Architects are the professionals behind today’s homify 360° discovery – and boy, did they outdo themselves with this project!
Decked out in the modern style from head to toe (or should that be from roof to floor?), this stunning house combines the best of both worlds: sleek and stylish (not to mention spacious) interiors with eye-catching furniture and sublime décor pieces, and a fantastic yard/garden which is all about open layouts and tranquil relaxation.
Who knew a paradise-like location such as this existed in the hustle and bustle of the big city?
Shall we take a look?
Like we said: paradise. Nestled in a lush green environment, this house’s harsh and strong design perfectly contrasts with the laid-back and tranquil scenery surrounding it.
How many houses in Johannesburg (or any major city, for that matter) can brag about being surrounded by such majestic trees and located next to a pond?
Designed in an L-shape, the house boasts two wings, with the living and social areas located in one, and the more private areas (like the bedrooms) in the other. With only one level, the house makes use of its supreme elongated layout to flaunt its giant size.
However, the fabulous architectural touches (like the generous overhang which ensures a long shaded spot on the porch) don’t hurt, either.
Thanks to a glazed surface which spans nearly 16 metres, the house is ensured a firm link with the lush outdoors. The glazing comes in the form of a frameless glass sliding door which disappears into a concrete wall whenever the inhabitants are in the mood for some fresh air and garden views.
And as we can see here, once that humongous door is out of the way, even being inside the living area feels like we’re catching some fresh air in the great outdoors.
The social area of the house is designed in an open-plan layout, where the kitchen, dining room and lounge are located.
To enhance the modern structure, elegant furniture and décor pieces were opted for, flaunting a beautiful combination of neutral- and bright colours, not to mention the occasional pattern and motif for a bit of eye-catching pizzazz.
Mimicking the structure of the house, an L-shaped sofa conjures up a lush relaxation spot which provides optimum views of both the interior living area and the vast yard outside.
Large-scale art pieces were chosen, particularly to provide personality to the interiors and to avoid a cluttered look, which so often happens when a myriad of little elements are grouped together.
Since clear lines and minimal furnishings were deemed so successful in the living area, it was decided to recreate this look for the bathroom. Thus, we get simple shapes, neutral hues and strong materials (concrete, glass and wood) to adorn this private space, where each and every element (even the tiles adorning the shower wall) becomes a decorative piece in its own right.
Let’s have a look at these 12 ideas to make your bathroom bigger (and nicer!).