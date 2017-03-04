​The house with modern design ideas to copy

When it comes to design styles, the modern design encompasses quite a few different looks, which can make it rather difficult to define. In its purest form, the modern style refers to the reflection of the modern art movement on a structure’s interior spaces.

However, there are certain characteristics and design themes seen throughout modern design which you can copy freely if the modern style is something you’d like your own home to flaunt. But instead of just listing them randomly, we thought: why not combine this lesson in modern design with our ever-popular homify 360° segments by looking at a super modern home which expertly flaunts the modern design style both inside and out?

Feel free to take as many notes as you want!