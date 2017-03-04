​The house with modern design ideas to copy

When it comes to design styles, the modern design encompasses quite a few different looks, which can make it rather difficult to define. In its purest form, the modern style refers to the reflection of the modern art movement on a structure’s interior spaces.
However, there are certain characteristics and design themes seen throughout modern design which you can copy freely if the modern style is something you’d like your own home to flaunt. But instead of just listing them randomly, we thought: why not combine this lesson in modern design with our ever-popular homify 360° segments by looking at a super modern home which expertly flaunts the modern design style both inside and out?
Feel free to take as many notes as you want!
Striking architecture with pronounced geometry is the star of many modern structures. Houses in this style tend to have a sense of light spaces and may feature open and unbroken vistas, bare windows and a functional flow.
In addition, unconventional and durable materials such as acrylic and concrete are often put into play.
Take a look at this house’s front façade which features the garage door – a combination of strong and harsh lines and sturdy materials (notice the wood and stone).
When it comes to colour, modern interiors can go one of two ways. Perhaps most prevalent is the use of neutrals, such as pure whites, beiges, greys, earthy hues and metallics, which keeps the emphasis on the architecture and furniture and creates a streamlined, monochromatic effect. And that also happens to be what this space, the garage and main entrance, flaunts: a strong combination of earth-coloured tones.
The opposite approach involves very clear, high-contrast hues, such as black and apple red or lime green and cerulean. Stark white interiors with dashes of bright colour are also relevant in this style.
Stay away from overly embellished pieces – that means no carved details, curlicues or flouncy skirts. Stick to straightforward lines with tight upholstery, bare legs and crisp edges.
Profiles are strong and sculptural with a focus on angles rather than curves.
Note the strong linear designs of this living room’s furniture and décor pieces – and the high contrast of the colours.
Some people think that the modern design is too simple or harsh; however, when well planned, it can flaunt a very relaxing sense of simplicity.
The modern style is ideal for apartments and small spaces, as it maximizes space and creates the impression that a room is larger than it actually is.
The same goes for exterior spaces like yards or gardens, as can be seen in this rear external side of the house above. Doesn’t this space just seem so calm and relaxing?
