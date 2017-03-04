​The modern home that’s big on space and style

If you’ve got it, flaunt it – that’s the motto that many live by, and apparently what the architects and designers of today’s homify 360° house had in mind.

Located in Mexico, this modern stunner is most fortunate indeed, for it has a big plot of land to really show off its size and style – and it just so happens that it opted for the modern design, which means we can expect lots of strong lines, clean surfaces and just a hint of texture to ensure that the end product still looks elegant and rather clean in appearance.

So, let’s see what can be achieved when you have a lot of space to play with!