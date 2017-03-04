​The modern home that’s big on space and style

If you’ve got it, flaunt it – that’s the motto that many live by, and apparently what the architects and designers of today’s homify 360° house had in mind.
Located in Mexico, this modern stunner is most fortunate indeed, for it has a big plot of land to really show off its size and style – and it just so happens that it opted for the modern design, which means we can expect lots of strong lines, clean surfaces and just a hint of texture to ensure that the end product still looks elegant and rather clean in appearance.
So, let’s see what can be achieved when you have a lot of space to play with!
Such a looker on the outside, don’t you agree? This house manages to flaunt a very sophisticated look with its mixing and matching of cubicles and lines, elegantly protruding from one another to form various volumes, balconies, doors, niches, etc.
Notice the subtle injection of texture via the wood and stone, ensuring a hint of contrast that’s just enough to ensure some visual detail, yet not too much to distract from the overall structure.
But how does the rear side of the house compare to the front? Only one way to find out…
At the rear side, the house treats us to a much more open look than the front, boasting much more windows and glass doors that allow us a glimpse of the interiors.
But it is that gorgeous yard and garden that really tickles our attention here, ensuring that any time spent back here will be a fresh and lush affair.
Seeing as the house has more than enough space to spare, it was decided to include a fantastic terrace at the back, beautifully shaded by an overhang. That means that these fortunate inhabitants can socialise and entertain (or simply relax) to their hearts’ content, regardless of rain or shine.
Wood makes another striking appearance here, this time opting for a panelled look in a warmer hue to adorn not only the terrace floor, but also the sophisticated furniture of the seating- and dining areas.
Double-height ceilings! Not many people realise the royal look that a double-height ceiling can add to a space, allowing any room (from an entrance hall to a dining area and home study) to look most spacious and most majestic.
And to keep this interior space looking amazing, floor-to-ceiling windows were added, meaning a big view of that back garden, as well as an abundance of fresh sunshine to stream indoors on a daily basis.
Who said that space is overrated?
To keep the interiors looking grand and spacious (not that it needs any help), an open-plan layout was chosen for this ground-floor level, where the dining area and living room are seamlessly integrated with one another.
Wood (this time in a dark and daring hue) beautifully adorns select furniture, which contrasts most successfully with lighter neutral hues of the walls and sofas, as well as bright pops of colour via the scatter cushions and wall art.
A lot of style for a lot of space!
For more interior inspiration, take a look at: A beautiful home packed with clever ideas to copy.