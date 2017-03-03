The top 10 South African home entrances

It’s quite sad to realise that not everyone knows the importance of a front entrance – after all, it is quite literally the ‘first impression’ space of a house which immediately informs guests of what sort of style (and, to some extent, people) to expect from the home they’re about to enter.

Think about it: what would be your first thoughts upon seeing a new house’s front entrance for the first time, then discovering peeling paint, cracked walls, a cluttered floor, and an overall gloomy situation? Happy thoughts of excitement? Not likely…

So, to serve as some design inspiration for your home’s entrance (both inside and outside), and also because we know you just love to look at photos of beautiful spaces, find herewith 10 noteworthy entrance that can be found in South African homes.