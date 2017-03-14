Homes built in old shipping containers

In today's world of design and architecture, it's almost impossible to keep up with the current trends and fashion, since it is renewed very quickly. There are a few things that don't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon, though, like container homes. These economic, eco-friendly and stylish options in architecture have caught the attention and imagination of professionals and lay men alike, right across the world. We here at homify believe that this reverence is well-founded and entirely justified. The benefits to a container home are undeniably numerous and sound.

Although the benefits of homes created from old shipping containers can no longer be disputed, many still believe that these homes are cramped, unattractive options lacking in style. Well, today we will do our very best to bring these myths to and end, and have compiled a list of 23 container homes that are sure to win you over in their aesthetic appeal as well as super functionality. So take a few minutes to enjoy these amazing home that you can recreate on the cheap!