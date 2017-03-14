Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Homes built in old shipping containers

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
ANEXO ESCOLA DE INGLÊS EM CONTAINER / CONTAINER ENGLISH SCHOOL, RENOVE - CASAS CONTAINER RENOVE - CASAS CONTAINER Commercial spaces Iron/Steel Green
Loading admin actions …

In today's world of design and architecture, it's almost impossible to keep up with the current trends and fashion, since it is renewed very quickly. There are a few things that don't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon, though, like container homes. These economic, eco-friendly and stylish options in architecture have caught the attention and imagination of professionals and lay men alike, right across the world. We here at homify believe that this reverence is well-founded and entirely justified. The benefits to a container home are undeniably numerous and sound. 

Although the benefits of homes created from old shipping containers can no longer be disputed, many still believe that these homes are cramped, unattractive options lacking in style. Well, today we will do our very best to bring these myths to and end, and have compiled a list of 23 container homes that are sure to win you over in their aesthetic appeal as well as super functionality. So take a few minutes to enjoy these amazing home that you can recreate on the cheap!

1. Bushveld escape

Pop Up retreat - Shipping Container living, Edge Design Studio Architects Edge Design Studio Architects Industrial style garden Grey
Edge Design Studio Architects

Pop Up retreat—Shipping Container living

Edge Design Studio Architects
Edge Design Studio Architects
Edge Design Studio Architects

We start with a bang, displaying the best of South African design in this container haven in the outdoors.

2. Timber perfection

Sealoch House, Boutique Modern Ltd Boutique Modern Ltd Modern houses
Boutique Modern Ltd

Sealoch House

Boutique Modern Ltd
Boutique Modern Ltd
Boutique Modern Ltd

This container had been clad with timber to give it an authentic and natural feeling, not to mention an aesthetic appeal that's hard to resist.

3. Oudoor views

Packet Lane, Boutique Modern Ltd Boutique Modern Ltd Modern houses
Boutique Modern Ltd

Packet Lane

Boutique Modern Ltd
Boutique Modern Ltd
Boutique Modern Ltd

Another timber-clad option includes large glass doors to make the most of the outdoors.

4. Treehouse

Casa Azul em São Sebastião das Águas Claras | Nova Lima MG, Edificare Containers Transformados Edificare Containers Transformados Modern houses
Edificare Containers Transformados

Edificare Containers Transformados
Edificare Containers Transformados
Edificare Containers Transformados

A charming escape in the middle of a forest.

5. Simple and functional

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

This previous shipping container was only slightly customised, but a whole new home was the result.

6. Luxury and style

Grillagh Water, Patrick Bradley Architects Patrick Bradley Architects Modern houses
Patrick Bradley Architects

Grillagh Water

Patrick Bradley Architects
Patrick Bradley Architects
Patrick Bradley Architects

For those who have more particular tastes, shipping containers can also be transformed into stylish and trendy homes with the right design and materials. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Compact, light and modern

27289, Cubus Projekt GmbH Cubus Projekt GmbH Modern houses
Cubus Projekt GmbH

Cubus Projekt GmbH
Cubus Projekt GmbH
Cubus Projekt GmbH

This dreamy little home doesn't look like it has been recycled at all.

8. Multi-level

Vivienda en Rúa Aba, AD+ arquitectura AD+ arquitectura Single family home White
AD+ arquitectura

AD+ arquitectura
AD+ arquitectura
AD+ arquitectura

9. Perpendicular

Loft-Container 20', Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Minimalist house
Ferraro Habitat

Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

these two shipping containers had been placed on one another in a perpendicular way to create an interesting two-storey design. 

10. Small but impressive

Exterior A4AC Architects Modern houses
A4AC Architects

Exterior

A4AC Architects
A4AC Architects
A4AC Architects

This tiny South African container home has everything you need in an impressively small space. 

11. Extentions

Container home front street view homify Modern houses Iron/Steel
homify

Container home front street view

homify
homify
homify

12. Spaciousness

Dining area homify Modern dining room
homify

Dining area

homify
homify
homify

Here we have a different perspective—from the inside of a container home. As we can see her, these homes can still be spacious and inviting.

13. Fresh appearance

CASULO, MEIUS ARQUITETURA MEIUS ARQUITETURA Patios
MEIUS ARQUITETURA

CASULO

MEIUS ARQUITETURA
MEIUS ARQUITETURA
MEIUS ARQUITETURA

Fresh greens and yellows combined with wood and an open design makes this little house very attractive indeed.

14. Tetris

Volumetric Entrance thinkTREE Architects and Partners Modern houses
thinkTREE Architects and Partners

Volumetric Entrance

thinkTREE Architects and Partners
thinkTREE Architects and Partners
thinkTREE Architects and Partners

These old containers were stacked on one another in a tetris-fashion to create a new structure.

15. Dark and modern

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

16. One-wall kitchen

Galley kitchen homify Modern kitchen
homify

Galley kitchen

homify
homify
homify

Another insider's perspective displays a one-wall kitchen that makes the most of space.

17. Stacked

해원이네 , AAPA건축사사무소 AAPA건축사사무소 Modern houses
AAPA건축사사무소

AAPA건축사사무소
AAPA건축사사무소
AAPA건축사사무소

18. Indulgence

homify Rustic style house
homify

homify
homify
homify

For those who want to go just a little further, a luxury home is still an otion, as we can see with this magnificent example.

19. Modern minimal

CASA TRANSPORTABLE ÁPH80, ÁBATON Arquitectura ÁBATON Arquitectura Prefabricated Home
ÁBATON Arquitectura

CASA TRANSPORTABLE ÁPH80

ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura

20. Tiny yet sufficient

homify Eclectic style houses Iron/Steel Blue
homify

homify
homify
homify

21. Double bunk

Casa Container Brasil - Projetos, 23594414850 23594414850 Modern houses
23594414850

23594414850
23594414850
23594414850

This ingenious design opens up entirely to the outdoors, ensuring environmental appreciation. 

22. With a custom garden

ANEXO ESCOLA DE INGLÊS EM CONTAINER / CONTAINER ENGLISH SCHOOL, RENOVE - CASAS CONTAINER RENOVE - CASAS CONTAINER Commercial spaces Iron/Steel Green Schools
RENOVE—CASAS CONTAINER

RENOVE - CASAS CONTAINER
RENOVE—CASAS CONTAINER
RENOVE - CASAS CONTAINER

23. Desert dream

Casa Container Brasil - Projetos, 23594414850 23594414850 Modern houses
23594414850

23594414850
23594414850
23594414850

This structure perfectly suits the dry landscape of its surroundings. 

Container homes, wherever they are in the world, still win our hearts. However, South African has a far-ranging portfolio, proven by these 10 incredible homes. 

8 pools that are perfect for South African homes
What do you think, ready to get your own container home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks