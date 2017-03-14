Homes built in old shipping containers

In today's world of design and architecture, it's almost impossible to keep up with the current trends and fashion, since it is renewed very quickly. There are a few things that don't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon, though, like container homes. These economic, eco-friendly and stylish options in architecture have caught the attention and imagination of professionals and lay men alike, right across the world. We here at homify believe that this reverence is well-founded and entirely justified. The benefits to a container home are undeniably numerous and sound.
Although the benefits of homes created from old shipping containers can no longer be disputed, many still believe that these homes are cramped, unattractive options lacking in style. Well, today we will do our very best to bring these myths to and end, and have compiled a list of 23 container homes that are sure to win you over in their aesthetic appeal as well as super functionality. So take a few minutes to enjoy these amazing home that you can recreate on the cheap!
We start with a bang, displaying the best of South African design in this container haven in the outdoors.
This container had been clad with timber to give it an authentic and natural feeling, not to mention an aesthetic appeal that's hard to resist.
Another timber-clad option includes large glass doors to make the most of the outdoors.
A charming escape in the middle of a forest.
This previous shipping container was only slightly customised, but a whole new home was the result.
For those who have more particular tastes, shipping containers can also be transformed into stylish and trendy homes with the right design and materials.
This dreamy little home doesn't look like it has been recycled at all.
these two shipping containers had been placed on one another in a perpendicular way to create an interesting two-storey design.
This tiny South African container home has everything you need in an impressively small space.
Here we have a different perspective—from the inside of a container home. As we can see her, these homes can still be spacious and inviting.
Fresh greens and yellows combined with wood and an open design makes this little house very attractive indeed.
These old containers were stacked on one another in a tetris-fashion to create a new structure.
Another insider's perspective displays a one-wall kitchen that makes the most of space.
For those who want to go just a little further, a luxury home is still an otion, as we can see with this magnificent example.
This ingenious design opens up entirely to the outdoors, ensuring environmental appreciation.
This structure perfectly suits the dry landscape of its surroundings.
Container homes, wherever they are in the world, still win our hearts. However, South African has a far-ranging portfolio, proven by these 10 incredible homes.