A simple family home like many others

Today, we are going to travel to Lisboa in Portugal where design professionals QFPROJECTBUILDING, UNIPESSOAL LDA have designed a simple family home that is like so many other houses, giving us inspiration and insight when it comes to our own ordinary homes.
As we explore this home from the outside in, we will see how interior design is all about attention to detail. You won't believe how a few classic touches here and there make for an exceptionally homely and personal space that is full of character and charm.
This is a great home to explore if you are looking for ways to incorporate your personality into your home, transforming it from functional to fabulous.
Let's take a look!
From the outside, we can see that this home is simple and elegant with its white and grey facade, tiled roof and traditional shape.
The white and grey colours are refreshing and subtle while the tiled roof brings a very charming and traditional touch to the modern tones.
We can also see that this home is quite private from the outside. The shutters block the windows from view while the skylights in the roof don't allow prying eyes a chance to look in.
This is a great example of how stylish a simple home can be.
The interior design of the home is charming and elegant.
The dining room features a wooden floor and pale walls and is connected to the exterior space thanks to large glass windows and doors.
A collage of plates on the wall give us some insight into the family and their style while the chandelier adds a beautiful and luxurious element to the space.
Don't you love how blue has subtly been woven through this interior design?
In the living room, we come across another wall collage but this one is of artwork and family photographs.
This is a very cost-effective way to bring charm and personality into a space. What's more is that it's a timeless design that goes with any colour or style.
Do you see how the mismatched shapes and sizes create quite an eclectic look and feel?
Have a look at these 6 simple tips to hang your frames with elegance.
On the terrace space, we can see how the clean white facade has been contrasted with bright purple shutters. This is a great way to use functional items to bring style and elegance to a home design.
The chairs on the terrace add to this look and feel! The designers have painted them a multitude of colours, filling this home with beautiful charm and character.
Your exterior space can afford to be a little more casual and fun than the rest of the home so don't be afraid to add some vibrant colours.
If we head into the bedroom, we come across a very simple design where natural light plays a role.
The predominantly white tones work in harmony with the wooden finishes, giving this room a very serene and tranquil ambiance. The patterned cushions and linen add a splash of colour and personality without overwhelming the space.
The designers have installed a skylight in the ceiling, which allows sunlight to stream in. This creates a very warm and appealing interior space.
Tip: Add charming lamps to your room for a beautiful effect.
In this corner of the room, we can see how a charming antique chair and patterned rug create a beautiful little nook near the wardrobe. This is a great example of how the small details can pack quite a punch.
This also shows how you don't need to over-complicate interior design. Use functional items to create a beautiful home.
We end off our tour in the bathroom.
The wallpaper in this space is simply gorgeous, bringing a tropical flavour to the design. The mirror frame and decor accessories enhance the quirky charm of this little space.
After exploring this home, do you see how easy it is to insert your personality and charm into a home?
