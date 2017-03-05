11 affordable garden houses made from old shipping containers

As architectural trends move to more sustainable designs and eco-friendly creations, we are seeing shipping containers make an impression across the globe. Even in South African architecture, we are seeing professionals play around with the concept of shipping containers!

This may seem a little strange and possibly even a little grungy! Yet this is not the case. In fact containers can make for very stylish, trendy and innovative architecture.

One place that container structures are being increasingly used is in the garden. In fact today on homify, we are going to explore 11 smart and affordable garden houses made from old shipping containers for inspiration.

Let's take a look!