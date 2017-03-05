Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

11 affordable garden houses made from old shipping containers

Leigh Leigh
Ecocube, ecospace españa ecospace españa Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
Loading admin actions …

As architectural trends move to more sustainable designs and eco-friendly creations, we are seeing shipping containers make an impression across the globe. Even in South African architecture, we are seeing professionals play around with the concept of shipping containers!

This may seem a little strange and possibly even a little grungy! Yet this is not the case. In fact containers can make for very stylish, trendy and innovative architecture.

One place that container structures are being increasingly used is in the garden.  In fact today on homify, we are going to explore 11 smart and affordable garden houses made from old shipping containers for inspiration.

Let's take a look!

1. Rustic meets modern

'The Crusoe Classic' - 6m x 4m Garden Room / Home Office / Studio / Summer House / Log Cabin / Chalet, Crusoe Garden Rooms Limited Crusoe Garden Rooms Limited Study/office
Crusoe Garden Rooms Limited

'The Crusoe Classic'—6m x 4m Garden Room / Home Office / Studio / Summer House / Log Cabin / Chalet

Crusoe Garden Rooms Limited
Crusoe Garden Rooms Limited
Crusoe Garden Rooms Limited

This modern little wooden garden shed is adapted from an old shipping container and shows that these designs are anything but grungy. In fact, with its clean lines and warm wooden material, this is a very picturesque and contemporary design.

The wood also adds a rustic quality, allowing it to integrate into the beautiful nature that surrounds the home. 

2. Simple and effective

Garden room home office The Swift Organisation Ltd Modern Garden
The Swift Organisation Ltd

Garden room home office

The Swift Organisation Ltd
The Swift Organisation Ltd
The Swift Organisation Ltd

This example by The Swift Organisation shows just how simple these structures are but they can add incredible functionality and style to an outdoor area.

This garden house is used as an outdoor office and art studio. This gives family members a private space where they can work or do art in peace and quiet, surrounded by the beauty of nature.

3. Pergola-type structure

Ecocube, ecospace españa ecospace españa Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
ecospace españa

ecospace españa
ecospace españa
ecospace españa

This pergola type outdoor garden house creates an outdoor terrace out of a shipping container structure in a very modern and sophisticated way. 

Using wood as the predominant material, the designers have created a very natural structure with clean lines detailed precision.

4. Modified

Modern Garden Shed homify Modern garage/shed Wood Grey storage,garden,modern,contemporary,sliding door,city garden,premium,quality,futuristic,stylish
homify

Modern Garden Shed

homify
homify
homify

This old shipping container has been modified with a sleek grey facade. A large frosted glass sliding door has been installed, adding to the appeal of this garden house.

This is a space that could be used for anything from storing tools and equipment to an outdoor office area.

5. Glass perceptions

Canonbury Square, IQ Glass UK IQ Glass UK Modern garage/shed
IQ Glass UK

Canonbury Square

IQ Glass UK
IQ Glass UK
IQ Glass UK

This old shipping container features a glass cube effect, which packs quite a punch. The entire front side of it is made of glass, which opens it up, connecting the interior and exterior space. Even when the door is closed, this area is in touch with nature.

Don't you love how the raw brick walls, black iron and glass work together to create an industrial chic look and feel?

6. Raised above the ground

Downland Shepherd Hut Downland Shepherd Huts Modern garage/shed
Downland Shepherd Huts

Downland Shepherd Hut

Downland Shepherd Huts
Downland Shepherd Huts
Downland Shepherd Huts

Your garden house can also be raised above the ground, elevating it so that it doesn't ruin the grass. Install stairs, which will lead up to it.

This design would be great for an outdoor cottage. It would make hosting the mother-in-law that much more pleasant!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Advantages

Container Architektur / Häuser aus Seecontainern, Elbtainer GmbH Elbtainer GmbH
Elbtainer GmbH

Elbtainer GmbH
Elbtainer GmbH
Elbtainer GmbH

The advantages of including an old shipping container in your garden as a garden house include:

- Recyclable and eco-friendly

- Cost-effective

- Easily transportable

- Quickly assembled

- Can be adapted and re-styled according to your tastes

8. Elaborate

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you have teenagers, elderly parents or guests who visit regularly, you may want your garden house to be slightly more elaborate. A shipping container can still be a great option!

In this design, we can see how a shipping container has been used to create a gorgeous outdoor little house or cottage in a simple and budget-friendly way.

Have a look at these 9 great container homes you'll wish you lived in for inspiration.

9. The Johannesburg container

Exterior A4AC Architects Modern houses
A4AC Architects

Exterior

A4AC Architects
A4AC Architects
A4AC Architects

This South African design by Architecture for a Change is a great example of how a container house can be easily transported, looks savvy and is very functional.

This would be the ideal garden house—except you may never want to leave!

10. With a terrace

Espaço Família, Graça Brenner Arquitetura e Interiores Graça Brenner Arquitetura e Interiores Rustic style garage/shed
Graça Brenner Arquitetura e Interiores

Graça Brenner Arquitetura e Interiores
Graça Brenner Arquitetura e Interiores
Graça Brenner Arquitetura e Interiores

If you have the space in your garden, why not extend your garden container house into a little terrace like these designers have done? 

You'll create a whole little entertainment area! This would be perfect for a little braai area by the swimming pool!

11. Decorate it

Residência Jardim Marajoara, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern garage/shed
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design

MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

Don't forget to pay some attention to your garden house with decor and design elements. Repaint the exterior walls and add beautiful features throughout the interior space. You want this little area to ooze charm, personality and style.

If you've enjoyed this, you'll also love these 6 budget-friendly container houses you'd want to live in.

Guide to choosing your wall colour: 18 photos
Would you choose a container for your garden?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks