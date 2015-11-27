A Bright Delight in the Forest

A cottage in the woods has a Hansel and Gretel vibe about it, but with these modern furnishings included in the style and design, there is nothing old world about this stunning home. Set in the middle of a forest in southern Netherlands, this home has been transformed from something cold and dark to a home that has an immense sense of brightness and illumination about it.
The exterior views of the woods creates a comforting environment where the rustling sound of the trees blowing in the wind, adds to the tranquillity and serenity. The creative expert team of architecture at Bureau MT had completely outdone themselves by going above and beyond to make this home fascinating and inviting in every possible way. Can you picture yourself spending a weekend in this magnificent woodland cottage?
From the outdoors we can appreciate the simplicity of this modern and designer home in all its splendid appeal, design and decor. The exterior has nothing fancy, but is still attractive with the monochrome tones mixed with the natural wooden element showcased in the large glass door frame. This allows modernism and naturalism to merge, creating a designer home exterior worth staring at.
Again we catch a glimpse of the outdoor eating area which aside from being a perfect breakfast spot for the family to take in the sights and fresh air of the forest, the picnic table might also be a great social spot for when friends and family drop by for a visit or any occasion. A home with its own entertainment area will surely be a hit in any social circle, not forgetting to mention there is ample space for children to enjoy the outdoors under the watchful eye of the adults.
This classic cottage was first built in the 1970's and has a rustic look about it, but since the dawn of a modern and minimalist designer home, the cottage has been updated to reflect the illumination and transparency present in new home design and decor.
The home is perfect for a young family of nature lovers who enjoy spending their time in the great outdoors, rather than in a city loft rising high above the grey concrete jungle. The all-white façade of this home allows it to remain charming, while adding a modern touch, while the large glass doors and windows allows for nature to become part of the home space.
And with the addition of the adorable wooden picnic table outside, having breakfast surrounded by the sights and sounds of nature will be absolutely perfect! Enjoying a family picnic so close to your living quarters has never been this easy.
This functional dining room provides us with an alternate view of what we saw earlier, allowing for us to view the outdoors from within the home, a perfect idea for those cold, dark and rainy days when going outside may not be the best idea.
The spectacular dining room table is made from solid wood, which allows that outdoor energy to be translated indoors as well, making a beautiful and functional addition to the home, the large glass doors further accentuate the forest views and allows for natural sunlight to become part of the room.
The dining room space has all the makings of a rustic and country home with a vintage appeal, but allows the home to be both comfortable and elegant. The white walls with simple neutral colours in the room doesn't detract from the focal furniture piece in the room… the dining room table, which works so wonderfully in completing and complimenting the décor.
For more dining room inspiration, check out: How To Dine In Style: Your Perfect Dining Room.
The all-white walls throughout this home adds a modern and simple element to the living space, allowing for the multitude of large windows to provide natural sunlight throughout the revamped home. Natural light is of utmost important to this elegant and classic home, as it provides constant warmth throughout the day, while adding a fun and cosy atmosphere in each and every corner of this designer home.
The contemporary home decor with clean lines and bright walls creates its own illumination effect, while the addition of a comfortable window seat allows the natural light to become a focal point when deciding to use the area as a relaxing reading space. The black window frames visible throughout the home further accentuates the modern and minimalist appeal of this home, while the simple light fixtures used on the ceiling will provide ambient light suitable for a more intimate and private setting.
This modern living room takes minimalism to the next level with its uncluttered approach to the living space. Again we catch a glimpse of some of the large windows and doors that allow for natural sunlight to become part of the decor and design of this stunning cottage, but with the addition of the splendid skylight above the living space, even more natural sunlight is allowed to pour into the home, making it even brighter and more well illuminated throughout the day.
The simple interior decor of natural tones and all-white walls, ceiling and floors allows this home to be a haven of brightness with not much extra elements to deter from the fabulous lighting and simple decorative designer elements. Adding in an elegant polished black piano to the room decor makes the home a little more lived in with a family friendly appeal of wholesome quality time well-spent.
Here we see another angle of the living room space, which allows us to admire the all-white interior appeal once again, the simple decorative pieces in the home and the classic yet modern furniture creates a comfortable space to live and enjoy the natural surroundings without having to head far into the woods.
The open and spacious qualities provided by the natural lighting and white walls creates a room perfect for family time, while the functional addition of a fireplace will warm the living space up immensely, adding the flat screen television above the fireplace will make every weekend family movie night, especially during the colder winter months.