A Bright Delight in the Forest

A cottage in the woods has a Hansel and Gretel vibe about it, but with these modern furnishings included in the style and design, there is nothing old world about this stunning home. Set in the middle of a forest in southern Netherlands, this home has been transformed from something cold and dark to a home that has an immense sense of brightness and illumination about it.

The exterior views of the woods creates a comforting environment where the rustling sound of the trees blowing in the wind, adds to the tranquillity and serenity. The creative expert team of architecture at Bureau MT had completely outdone themselves by going above and beyond to make this home fascinating and inviting in every possible way. Can you picture yourself spending a weekend in this magnificent woodland cottage?