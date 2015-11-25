Making the most of your basement

Basements are often that unused and forgotten storage area in the home where old things get dumped, but that doesn't mean that you need to neglect or forget having a basement in your own home. Think of a basement revamp as an investment in your home… adding a fun and functional living area allows a home to be worth more should you consider a resale!

Consider adding in a different yet entertaining space in your home and you could be shocked at the results! You might even think about a family friendly living space such as a cinema style media room, or something a bit more health conscious such as a fitness and workout space or even a spa and sauna, for those days when rejuvenation and serenity is all you need! Whatever your needs may be, the homify team has compiled these ideas to peek your interest in such as revamp!