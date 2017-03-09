13 pictures of South African garages for your inspiration

Our beautiful country has proven itself supremely gifted in many ways, not least of which relates to the field of architecture and design. If you're a regular here on homify, you already know that we love to bring you the best of South African projects and products, for your viewing pleasure and inspiration. It helps, of course, that there are so many amazing ones to choose from out there.

Today will be no different, as we have plentiful examples of impressive South African outputs. Taking a closer look at one of the often-times neglected featurers of a home, we turn our focus to the garage, and more specifically, 13 garages from right here in the country, and perfectly suited to South African style.

Join us now to get your fill of inspiration for your own home, making sure that your prized vehicles and other stored items have the best of housing.