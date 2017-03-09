Your browser is out-of-date.

13 pictures of South African garages for your inspiration

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
House Boz , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern houses
Our beautiful country has proven itself supremely gifted in many ways, not least of which relates to the field of architecture and design. If you're a regular here on homify, you already know that we love to bring you the best of South African projects and products, for your viewing pleasure and inspiration. It helps, of course, that there are so many amazing ones to choose from out there. 

Today will be no different, as we have plentiful examples of impressive South African outputs. Taking a closer look at one of the often-times neglected featurers of a home, we turn our focus to the garage, and more specifically, 13 garages from right here in the country, and perfectly suited to South African style. 

Join us now to get your fill of inspiration for your own home, making sure that your prized vehicles and other stored items have the best of housing. 

1. Distinct tailoring

Illuminate Home Staging Garages & sheds South Africa,House Flipping,Home Staging,Renovation,Sell Faster,Sell for more,Johannesburg
Illuminate Home Staging

Illuminate Home Staging
Illuminate Home Staging
Illuminate Home Staging

Our first garage is traditional in many aspects, but boasts with a unique colour trim to give it a fresh, modern look. 

2. Geometric vision

Villa Wilderness, van ringen architecten van ringen architecten Modern houses
van ringen architecten

van ringen architecten
van ringen architecten
van ringen architecten

Next up we have a home that is characterised by geometric features, and the adjoining garage is no exception. 

3. Colourblock

Modern House Designs homify Modern houses Architecture,Architectural Design,Draughting,Design
homify

Modern House Designs

homify
homify
homify

Wood, stone and different colours collide to create an ensemble to which the garage is well-suited. 

4. Ornamental insiration

Country /Old Modern Feel Home homify Modern houses architecture,architectural design,draughting,design
homify

Country /Old Modern Feel Home

homify
homify
homify

This open garage bay accompanies a home in a highly ornamental style. Intricate and inspiring.

5. Stone, glass and wood

AT WATER'S EDGE, Spiro Couyadis Architects Spiro Couyadis Architects Modern houses
Spiro Couyadis Architects

AT WATER'S EDGE

Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects

The wooden garage of this house is suited to the modern country style of the house that makes use of stone and glass in ample measure.

6. Divisions

House Boz , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern houses
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House Boz

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

This palatial modern home is strongly divided by bold lines, and we can see this carry over to the design of the different garages. 

7. Simplicity

Exterior of House Middelburg Inside Out Interiors Modern houses exterior,residential home
Inside Out Interiors

Exterior of House Middelburg

Inside Out Interiors
Inside Out Interiors
Inside Out Interiors

This house is a balance between huge figures and a minimal design. To suit this backdrop, the garage is a simple, minimal white. 

8. Wooden perfection

Residence Naidoo, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Residence Naidoo

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Wooden garage doors are certainly the most popular, and we can see why with this one that compliments this earth-toned home so very well. 

9. Gated

House Basson, Orton Architects Orton Architects
Orton Architects

House Basson

Orton Architects
Orton Architects
Orton Architects

Our next example is found behind a grid-like gate, offering another layer to the style. 

10. Karoo inspiration

Project Completed by Liquid Landscapes, Liquid Landscapes Liquid Landscapes Front yard
Liquid Landscapes

Project Completed by Liquid Landscapes

Liquid Landscapes
Liquid Landscapes
Liquid Landscapes

This garage was designed to suit the semi-desert landscape architecture, which immediately reminds us f the charming Karoo. 

11. Futuristic enclosure

Concrete House Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern houses Concrete
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

Concrete House

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

This solid-wall garage with strategic lighting is a dream from the future.

12. Well-lit

House Tsi , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern houses
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House Tsi

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

Next to a huge, barn-like building, these well-lit garages look dramatic and impressive. 

13. Geometry and intense colour

House Ber , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern houses
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House Ber

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

Lastly, deep and dark timber door characterise this garage of a geometric pattern rich home. 

Now you know all about garages for inspiration, take a look at these 25 stylish fences to complete your outdoor architecture. 

15 wall fountains you can make in your home
Which one of these garages do you think will suit your own home?

