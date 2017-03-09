13 pictures of South African garages for your inspiration

Our beautiful country has proven itself supremely gifted in many ways, not least of which relates to the field of architecture and design. If you're a regular here on homify, you already know that we love to bring you the best of South African projects and products, for your viewing pleasure and inspiration. It helps, of course, that there are so many amazing ones to choose from out there.
Today will be no different, as we have plentiful examples of impressive South African outputs. Taking a closer look at one of the often-times neglected featurers of a home, we turn our focus to the garage, and more specifically, 13 garages from right here in the country, and perfectly suited to South African style.
Join us now to get your fill of inspiration for your own home, making sure that your prized vehicles and other stored items have the best of housing.
Our first garage is traditional in many aspects, but boasts with a unique colour trim to give it a fresh, modern look.
Next up we have a home that is characterised by geometric features, and the adjoining garage is no exception.
Wood, stone and different colours collide to create an ensemble to which the garage is well-suited.
This open garage bay accompanies a home in a highly ornamental style. Intricate and inspiring.
The wooden garage of this house is suited to the modern country style of the house that makes use of stone and glass in ample measure.
This palatial modern home is strongly divided by bold lines, and we can see this carry over to the design of the different garages.
This house is a balance between huge figures and a minimal design. To suit this backdrop, the garage is a simple, minimal white.
Wooden garage doors are certainly the most popular, and we can see why with this one that compliments this earth-toned home so very well.
Our next example is found behind a grid-like gate, offering another layer to the style.
This garage was designed to suit the semi-desert landscape architecture, which immediately reminds us f the charming Karoo.
This solid-wall garage with strategic lighting is a dream from the future.
Next to a huge, barn-like building, these well-lit garages look dramatic and impressive.
Lastly, deep and dark timber door characterise this garage of a geometric pattern rich home.
Now you know all about garages for inspiration, take a look at these 25 stylish fences to complete your outdoor architecture.