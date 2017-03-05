13 pictures of beautiful staircases for your home

As we are sure is the case with you, many readers turn to homify to find inspiration in architecture and design on a daily basis. Indeed, we pride ourselves on searching the entire globe to bring you the latest and greatest in trends and feats of human ingenuity.

We are most excited, however, when we can show you projects and designs that originate from our very own shores. Proudly South African projects are not only more relevant, but much more inspiring since it comes from our own context.

Today, we will zone into a specific architectural element, the staircase, to provide some inspiration to our readers on how to emulate the best of South African design in their very own homes. These stunners are simultaneously functional and aesthetically charming. We are sure you will find something amongst the list to suit your home, and surely plenty to daydream about!