13 pictures of beautiful staircases for your home

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
Villa Wilderness, van ringen architecten van ringen architecten Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
As we are sure is the case with you, many readers turn to homify to find inspiration in architecture and design on a daily basis. Indeed, we pride ourselves on searching the entire globe to bring you the latest and greatest in trends and feats of human ingenuity. 

We are most excited, however, when we can show you projects and designs that originate from our very own shores. Proudly South African projects are not only more relevant, but much more inspiring since it comes from our own context. 

Today, we will zone into a specific architectural element, the staircase, to provide some inspiration to our readers on how to emulate the best of South African design in their very own homes. These stunners are simultaneously functional and aesthetically charming. We are sure you will find something amongst the list to suit your home, and surely plenty to daydream about!

1. Striking futurism

Kloof Road House , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

Kloof Road House

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

Our first option seems to come from the future, with dark concrete and sharp lines. Postmodern elegance at its best. 

2. Outdoor ideas

Bluebird Pre-primary school, Environment Response Architecture Environment Response Architecture Commercial spaces Schools
Environment Response Architecture

Bluebird Pre-primary school

Environment Response Architecture
Environment Response Architecture
Environment Response Architecture

The next staircase is an outdoor option that brings up exotic ideas. With bamboo on the sides, this is a grand natural option. 

3. Sharp lines

La Casa K27, P11 ARQUITECTOS P11 ARQUITECTOS Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
P11 ARQUITECTOS

P11 ARQUITECTOS
P11 ARQUITECTOS
P11 ARQUITECTOS

This distinct starcase looks like it carves the image precisely in two, with its strong lines and and straight design.

4. Functionally modern

House The , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern living room
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House The

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

This modern and minimal staircase will suit any South African home. 

5. Wooden minimalism

New Private Home in Llandudno, Gallagher Lourens Architects Gallagher Lourens Architects Patios
Gallagher Lourens Architects

New Private Home in Llandudno

Gallagher Lourens Architects
Gallagher Lourens Architects
Gallagher Lourens Architects

Another outdoor staircase provides us with a beautifully simple and elegant wooden design.

6. Transparency

Dining room stairwell Nuclei Lifestyle Design Modern dining room
Nuclei Lifestyle Design

Dining room stairwell

Nuclei Lifestyle Design
Nuclei Lifestyle Design
Nuclei Lifestyle Design

Here we have a half-landing staircase with clear banisters, offering an elegant transparency. 

7. Winding grace

Head Road Glamour, Jenny Mills Architects Jenny Mills Architects Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase staircase,stairs,front door,sculptural
Jenny Mills Architects

Head Road Glamour

Jenny Mills Architects
Jenny Mills Architects
Jenny Mills Architects

This lovely design consists of marble, glass and steel, resulting in winding staircase full of grace.

8. Outdoor lighted

Patio Area homify Patios
homify

Patio Area

homify
homify
homify

This top and bottom parts of this patio is connected by a minimal, straight staircase with gentle side lighting. 

9. Eclectic option

Living Room homify Living room
homify

Living Room

homify
homify
homify

These stairs are turned into an exhibition piece to suit the interior design.

10. Cellar stairs

Beautiful Gowrie Farm Walker Smith Architects Wine cellar
Walker Smith Architects

Beautiful Gowrie Farm

Walker Smith Architects
Walker Smith Architects
Walker Smith Architects

Next up we have a spiral staircase that displays beautiful masonry. This looks perfectly suited to its environment—a rustic wine cellar.

11. Spectacular accompaniments

Back of building Jenny Mills Architects Modern houses staircase,atrium,lighting,windows,views
Jenny Mills Architects

Back of building

Jenny Mills Architects
Jenny Mills Architects
Jenny Mills Architects

Through the glass walls on this side of this house, we can see a winding stairwell with the most striking chandelier to centre the composition. 

12. Criss-cross luxury

Ultra modern , FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Ultra modern

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

This lavish staircase traverses several levels in a criss-cross fashion, creating an interesting inner landscape in luxury materials. 

13. Polished wood

Villa Wilderness, van ringen architecten van ringen architecten Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
van ringen architecten

van ringen architecten
van ringen architecten
van ringen architecten

Lastly, this simple yet stylish polished wooden staircase will bring style to any home. 

Now that you have plenty of inspiration for connecting spaces, take a look how you can stylishly divide them with these 10 decorative walls. 

Atlantic Drive, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Atlantic Drive

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
​The paradise house of Johannesburg
Which staircase is your favourite?

