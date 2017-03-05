13 pictures of beautiful staircases for your home

As we are sure is the case with you, many readers turn to homify to find inspiration in architecture and design on a daily basis. Indeed, we pride ourselves on searching the entire globe to bring you the latest and greatest in trends and feats of human ingenuity.
We are most excited, however, when we can show you projects and designs that originate from our very own shores. Proudly South African projects are not only more relevant, but much more inspiring since it comes from our own context.
Today, we will zone into a specific architectural element, the staircase, to provide some inspiration to our readers on how to emulate the best of South African design in their very own homes. These stunners are simultaneously functional and aesthetically charming. We are sure you will find something amongst the list to suit your home, and surely plenty to daydream about!
Our first option seems to come from the future, with dark concrete and sharp lines. Postmodern elegance at its best.
The next staircase is an outdoor option that brings up exotic ideas. With bamboo on the sides, this is a grand natural option.
This distinct starcase looks like it carves the image precisely in two, with its strong lines and and straight design.
This modern and minimal staircase will suit any South African home.
Another outdoor staircase provides us with a beautifully simple and elegant wooden design.
Here we have a half-landing staircase with clear banisters, offering an elegant transparency.
This lovely design consists of marble, glass and steel, resulting in winding staircase full of grace.
This top and bottom parts of this patio is connected by a minimal, straight staircase with gentle side lighting.
These stairs are turned into an exhibition piece to suit the interior design.
Next up we have a spiral staircase that displays beautiful masonry. This looks perfectly suited to its environment—a rustic wine cellar.
Through the glass walls on this side of this house, we can see a winding stairwell with the most striking chandelier to centre the composition.
This lavish staircase traverses several levels in a criss-cross fashion, creating an interesting inner landscape in luxury materials.
Lastly, this simple yet stylish polished wooden staircase will bring style to any home.
Now that you have plenty of inspiration for connecting spaces, take a look how you can stylishly divide them with these 10 decorative walls.