The Fantastic Floating House

Introducing the stunning FloatWing House by Friday, the manufacturers of advanced nautical and water-related equipment and leisure devices. The interesting choice of name for the company has to do with the carefree and youthful spirit of the weekend, which is manifested in their products.

With this particular project, Friday aimed to created a floating house based on the principles of modularity, comfort, eco-consciousness, transportability, mobility and autonomy. As we will see when taking a tour of the spectacular invention, they have certainly achieved their goals. We have the privilege today on homify to take a closer look at this nautical home and its special characteristics and we would love for you to join us!