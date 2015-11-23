Choosing the best heating system for your home

Summer might be blazing through the country but at some point it's going to get chilly again and you'll want to be prepared. Snow on the mountains, low temperatures and frost can all lead to icy evenings and freezing mornings. No one wants to be making snowmen in their living room.

The most important thing in winter is to have a home heating system that works sufficiently, warming each room from floor to ceiling. You also don't want to be bleeding your pocket dry for electricity, gas or any other heating source so you need a system that is financially viable and energy efficient.

The first question is which heating system is right for your home, depending on its size and type. Below we take a look at each type of heating system so that you can decide which will be the best for you.