Moving-in together: combining your styles

Every couple can vouch that relationships are hard work, and that is never truer than when you’re moving in together. It’s a big step to take and a very emotional stage in any person’s life—and why shouldn’t it be? It is about two different people, two different lives and worlds that suddenly get thrown together under one roof and are expected to make a success out of this new living arrangement.

And it stretches much deeper than deciding on which series to watch on TV. So, unless you and your partner have the exact same decorating styles and have decided to mutually shop for new furniture, you are bound to face a few challenges.

But there’s no need to panic – in every home, there should be a balance of textures, a combination of styles, and a healthy contrast of colour to make it interesting. Of course, some planning and work need to happen before you can turn your new shared house into a home.

Here’s what to do…