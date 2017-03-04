Guide to choosing your wall colour: 18 photos

Today on homify, we have put together a series of images of the same area, but have combined different models of walls, floors and colours so that you can see the effect that different colours, textures and tones have. Combined with different furniture, you can create completely different styles in a home.

This kind of knowledge may be of some assistance when it comes to the interior design of your own home.

One must take into account both the height of the walls and floors and ensure that all elements work in harmony with one another. It is also necessary to take into account the amount of natural light, the size of the windows and even the colour of the curtains.

All of these elements must be considered in advance because they are very influential in the final look and feel of a design. You may even want to chat to a design professional about the possibilities that are available.

Whether you prefer a modern style, a traditional style or even an eclectic style, today we are going to show you some fabulous options so that you can gain some perspective and insight for your own home!