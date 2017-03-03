We all know how important the bathroom space is! It's where we relax and prepare for the day ahead or have some peace and quiet after a long day. It should feel like a little haven or cocoon!
The best way to create a tranquil and serene space is to opt for earthy tones, a neutral colour palette and even raw materials if possible. Stone is thus a material that is often integrated into the bathroom design, connecting this space to the peacefulness of nature.
Raw materials are great for interior spaces in general. Have a look at these tips for making your home roar with raw materials.
Today on homify, we are going to explore 9 DIY ideas for decorating your bathroom with stone. These are easy to do, economically-friendly and will transform your bathroom space.
Shall we take a look?
One of the simplest and easiest ways to incorporate stone into your bathroom is to opt for stone walls. If your home is originally made from stone, this is a very easy design to achieve!
In this image, we can see how stone walls create a cave-like effect, enveloping residents in its warmth and depth.
These design professionals Ceramika Pardyz have used ceramic tiles to bring a stone look and feel into the bathroom design.
Ceramics are cost-effective and visually appealing, creating that stone-like effect. If they match the wall tiles, even better!
Get the whole family involved and spend the weekend laying down tiles. Just make sure they are straight!
You don't have to overwhelm a bathroom space by incorporating stone throughout. Why not just give your shower a little rustic reno?
Install stone cladding on your shower walls or a stone mosaic floor and you'll have a gorgeous feature, enhancing the entire bathroom design.
This is a very easy to do and has a remarkable, modern and savvy effect!
Stick mosaic tiles in the niches in your shower or elsewhere in your bathroom to add some charm and pesonality to the space.
Have you ever seen such a striking design? And it's so easy! All you have to do is buy white stones from the nursery or store and place them in a section of your bathroom, creating a stone bed.
You can also choose different coloured stones for a more textured approach.
Lighting is also a wonderful way to enhance the detail, texture and tone of the stone elements in your bathroom. Install soft dimming lights that will illuminate the stone and create a beautiful ambiance.
If you want to enhance the stone in your bathroom, you could also paint everything else white and go for a minimalist and simple look and feel. As we can see in this design, it will ensure the stone is the focal point of the room!
Swap your basin out for a stone basin like this one and you'll create a beautiful bathroom space. Chat to a plumber about ensuring the drainage lines up, but otherwise all you need to do is buy the basin! Scour markets and antiques for the perfect one.
Once you have stone in your bathroom, a simple way to add a fresh and natural touch is to incorporate plants into the space. As you can see in this image, the two really work in harmony with one another, creating a very peaceful bathroom.
