Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 DIY ideas for decorating your bathroom with stone

Leigh Leigh
Realizzazione B&B , Naro architettura restauro "Dein Landhaus im Piemont" Naro architettura restauro 'Dein Landhaus im Piemont' Rustic style bathroom
Loading admin actions …

We all know how important the bathroom space is! It's where we relax and prepare for the day ahead or have some peace and quiet after a long day. It should feel like a little haven or cocoon!

The best way to create a tranquil and serene space is to opt for earthy tones, a neutral colour palette and even raw materials if possible. Stone is thus a material that is often integrated into the bathroom design, connecting this space to the peacefulness of nature. 

Raw materials are great for interior spaces in general. Have a look at these tips for making your home roar with raw materials.

Today on homify, we are going to explore 9 DIY ideas for decorating your bathroom with stone. These are easy to do, economically-friendly and will transform your bathroom space.

Shall we take a look?

1. Stone walls

Cases Singulars de l'Empordà - Tras Samària 14, Pals, TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño Rustic style bathroom
TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño

TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño
TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño
TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño

One of the simplest and easiest ways to incorporate stone into your bathroom is to opt for stone walls. If your home is originally made from stone, this is a very easy design to achieve!

In this image, we can see how stone walls create a cave-like effect, enveloping residents in its warmth and depth.

2. Stone tiled floor

Kolekcje Ceramiki Paradyż, Ceramika Paradyż Ceramika Paradyż Modern bathroom
Ceramika Paradyż

Ceramika Paradyż
Ceramika Paradyż
Ceramika Paradyż

These design professionals Ceramika Pardyz have used ceramic tiles to bring a stone look and feel into the bathroom design.

Ceramics are cost-effective and visually appealing, creating that stone-like effect. If they match the wall tiles, even better!

Get the whole family involved and spend the weekend laying down tiles. Just make sure they are straight!

3. Stone shower

Casa Sul, um lugar onde se sente a alma portuguesa. , alma portuguesa alma portuguesa Rustic style bathroom
alma portuguesa

alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa

You don't have to overwhelm a bathroom space by incorporating stone throughout. Why not just give your shower a little rustic reno?

Install stone cladding on your shower walls or a stone mosaic floor and you'll have a gorgeous feature, enhancing the entire bathroom design. 

4. Stone mosaics

homify BathroomStorage
homify

homify
homify
homify

This is a very easy to do and has a remarkable, modern and savvy effect!

Stick mosaic tiles in the niches in your shower or elsewhere in your bathroom to add some charm and pesonality to the space.

5. Stone pebbles

Cloud Stone Bath Waters Baths of Ashbourne BathroomBathtubs & showers
Waters Baths of Ashbourne

Cloud Stone Bath

Waters Baths of Ashbourne
Waters Baths of Ashbourne
Waters Baths of Ashbourne

Have you ever seen such a striking design? And it's so easy! All you have to do is buy white stones from the nursery or store and place them in a section of your bathroom, creating a stone bed. 

You can also choose different coloured stones for a more textured approach.

6. Use lighting

homify Modern bathroom Granite Black
homify

homify
homify
homify

Lighting is also a wonderful way to enhance the detail, texture and tone of the stone elements in your bathroom. Install soft dimming lights that will illuminate the stone and create a beautiful ambiance.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Paint everything else white

Hillside Gate, Swart & Associates Architects Swart & Associates Architects Modern bathroom
Swart &amp; Associates Architects

Hillside Gate

Swart & Associates Architects
Swart &amp; Associates Architects
Swart & Associates Architects

If you want to enhance the stone in your bathroom, you could also paint everything else white and go for a minimalist and simple look and feel. As we can see in this design, it will ensure the stone is the focal point of the room!

8. Install stone basins

Residence Zeederberg, AOJ | Architecture & Interiors AOJ | Architecture & Interiors Modern bathroom
AOJ | Architecture &amp; Interiors

Residence Zeederberg

AOJ | Architecture & Interiors
AOJ | Architecture &amp; Interiors
AOJ | Architecture & Interiors

Swap your basin out for a stone basin like this one and you'll create a beautiful bathroom space. Chat to a plumber about ensuring the drainage lines up, but otherwise all you need to do is buy the basin! Scour markets and antiques for the perfect one.

9. With plants

CASA DEL BOSQUE, ESTUDIO DUSSAN ESTUDIO DUSSAN Minimal style Bathroom
ESTUDIO DUSSAN

ESTUDIO DUSSAN
ESTUDIO DUSSAN
ESTUDIO DUSSAN

Once you have stone in your bathroom, a simple way to add a fresh and natural touch is to incorporate plants into the space. As you can see in this image, the two really work in harmony with one another, creating a very peaceful bathroom.

Also have a look at 15 stone walls perfect for your home (and easy to copy!)

The modern home with a family friendly style
Would you choose stone in your bathroom?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks