We all know how important the bathroom space is! It's where we relax and prepare for the day ahead or have some peace and quiet after a long day. It should feel like a little haven or cocoon!

The best way to create a tranquil and serene space is to opt for earthy tones, a neutral colour palette and even raw materials if possible. Stone is thus a material that is often integrated into the bathroom design, connecting this space to the peacefulness of nature.

Raw materials are great for interior spaces in general. Have a look at these tips for making your home roar with raw materials.

Today on homify, we are going to explore 9 DIY ideas for decorating your bathroom with stone. These are easy to do, economically-friendly and will transform your bathroom space.

Shall we take a look?