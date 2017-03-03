The modern home with a family friendly style

Today, we are going to draw inspiration from an eco-friendly home designed by professionals EXCELENCIA EN DISEÑO. With its solar panels and green design, this architectural project is a wonderful example of how going environmentally-sustainable can still be sexy and sleek!

In fact, most South Africans will fall in love with this home today. It features a strong connection between interior and exterior spaces as well as a very modern and functional design.

Once you're done exploring this home, you'll want solar panels and contemporary features for your very own home!

Green is the new black after all!