The modern mountain home with an unforgettable style

Part of the excitement of our homify 360° segments is to see the stunning locations that some of the homes are built in. Yes it’s true, a lot of these structures get to enjoy truly breathtaking views, whether it’s on a beach, on a cliff overlooking a cityscape, or in a lush field with a dense forest in the background.
Today’s discovery certainly has one of those spectacular views that re-affirm the popular saying “location, location, location!”, as it presents not only a picturesque landscape with fresh greens, but also rolling hills for a backdrop.
Regarding the house, it flaunts a minimalist-meets-modern style which dabbles quite deliciously in the neutral colour palette, resulting in a look that is clean, subtle and oh-so stylish!
We won’t use the word “plain” to describe the house’s façade, but rather “subtle”. The subtle look of the house keeps it simple and modern, with select polished surfaces to ensure it still catches the eye.
Flaunting a double-storey built, the house has various heights and entrances, giving it a dynamic design which certainly captures interest. And there’s no overlooking the lawn paved with pathways, which provides a welcoming entrance to the home.
A picture-perfect backdrop is framed beautifully in this image, located at the rear side of the house. Here we get to admire a gazebo, a cool blue swimming pool, a tranquil fountain, lush gardens, and, of course, the rolling hills in the background.
Right next to the gazebo, we locate another free-standing structure: a guest unit, ensuring that visitors get their fair share of privacy and space (not to mention fascinating views).
This double-storey structure is treated to curved roof shingles in a terracotta tone, wrought-iron designs for the railings, majestic glazing for the windows and doors and its own private yard.
A simple cascading water feature fantastically enhances the serenity and calmness of this outdoor space while also adding an element of splashing fun.
How many people are fortunate enough to enjoy such a view on a daily basis?
Of course expert care went into the garden as well, ensuring that the pool is not the only attraction here in the back yard.
Stepping stones lead us upwards on the sloping landscape towards the rear entrance of the house. And the perfect amount of flowers, trees and shrubs have been included, ensuring that they enhance and not conquer the delightful view.
But can the fabulous style of the outdoors be matched on the inside? Well, this image seems to say “yes”, as an elegant staircase with wrought-iron railings and gentle curves ensure a strong sense of sophistication for the interiors.
In addition, a modern water feature with spherical stone sculptures brings fluidity to this living area, while a focal wall composed of stone cladding enhances the rustic cosiness of the space.
A kitchen decked out monochrome hues and the contemporary style gets to bathe in a delicious amount of natural light streaming in through the glass doors and windows. This beautifully enhances the polished tiled floors and countertops, not to mention the stainless steel surfaces adorning the appliances.
Beautiful, definitely, but is it practical? Of course: look at all the cabinets offering storage space, all the countertops with ample working areas, and the available floor space to insert a striking dining-room set.
No surface in here gets a dull look, not even the ceilings. At the top of the staircase, we are greeted by a starry false ceiling with LED lights. The low ceiling gives the first floor a cosy feel and makes the spaciousness of the house feel less bare.
A truly remarkable approach to design and space, considering that not one bright colour was spotted anywhere in the entire house!
