The modern mountain home with an unforgettable style

Part of the excitement of our homify 360° segments is to see the stunning locations that some of the homes are built in. Yes it’s true, a lot of these structures get to enjoy truly breathtaking views, whether it’s on a beach, on a cliff overlooking a cityscape, or in a lush field with a dense forest in the background.

Today’s discovery certainly has one of those spectacular views that re-affirm the popular saying “location, location, location!”, as it presents not only a picturesque landscape with fresh greens, but also rolling hills for a backdrop.

Regarding the house, it flaunts a minimalist-meets-modern style which dabbles quite deliciously in the neutral colour palette, resulting in a look that is clean, subtle and oh-so stylish!