8 pictures of kitchens with coloured walls

Are you easily bored and in need of an imaginative and creative décor solution for your kitchen walls? Well, this feature looks at 8 amazing kitchen ideas that our professionals recommend for their eclectic charm, elegance and modernity. Let’s take a look for inspiration and see which ideas can be adopted in your own stylish home.
The vibrant colours, wooden counters and simple exposed brick elements adds a cosy atmosphere to this kitchen. It's timeless and rustic… perfect for a contemporary family.
Decorate your walls with some wonderful wallpaper and create a sleek kitchen, almost like a work of art.
Stunning stone walls add that authentic design element to the home, and it's natural colour tone is easy on the eye too.
There's something so fascinating about a wood and slate kitchen. It can appeal to the ultra-modern homeowner, or someone that prefers refined detail.
If you fancy yourself as a modern hipster, then a 70's revival in your kitchen is an awesome way to make a statement.
New to the working world? Well a kitchen design that's just as smart as your tech accessories is an incredible choice.
Attractive and stylish is possible with a neutral colour palette and accent elements. Purple walls behind white cabinets is eye-catching and harmonious.
This kitchen is definitely different with its brilliant yellow splashback and hanging lamps. The end result might leave you blinded by the design and detail.