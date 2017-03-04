Your browser is out-of-date.

8 pictures of kitchens with coloured walls

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Kitchens, Casa Più Arredamenti Casa Più Arredamenti
Are you easily bored and in need of an imaginative and creative décor solution for your kitchen walls? Well, this feature looks at 8 amazing kitchen ideas that our professionals recommend for their eclectic charm, elegance and modernity. Let’s take a look for inspiration and see which ideas can be adopted in your own stylish home.

1. Exposed brick

Mieszkanie w kolorze, Perfect Space Perfect Space Modern kitchen
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

The vibrant colours, wooden counters and simple exposed brick elements adds a cosy atmosphere to this kitchen. It's timeless and rustic… perfect for a contemporary family.

2. Wonder of wallpaper

Modern Kitchen Casa Più Arredamenti modern kitchen
Casa Più Arredamenti

Modern Kitchen

Casa Più Arredamenti
Casa Più Arredamenti
Casa Più Arredamenti

Decorate your walls with some wonderful wallpaper and create a sleek kitchen, almost like a work of art.

3. Carved in stone

Arredamenti realizzati su misura per arredare villetta in stile contemporaneo, Semprelegno Semprelegno Modern kitchen
Semprelegno

Semprelegno
Semprelegno
Semprelegno

Stunning stone walls add that authentic design element to the home, and it's natural colour tone is easy on the eye too.

4. Wood story

Eco-friendly mini staging, Venduta a Prima Vista Venduta a Prima Vista Modern kitchen
Venduta a Prima Vista

Venduta a Prima Vista
Venduta a Prima Vista
Venduta a Prima Vista

There's something so fascinating about a wood and slate kitchen. It can appeal to the ultra-modern homeowner, or someone that prefers refined detail.

5. Go retro

Moderne Konzepte für Ihre Traumküche, Inken Voss Design Inken Voss Design Modern kitchen
Inken Voss Design

Inken Voss Design
Inken Voss Design
Inken Voss Design

If you fancy yourself as a modern hipster, then a 70's revival in your kitchen is an awesome way to make a statement.

6. Chic monochrome

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

New to the working world? Well a kitchen design that's just as smart as your tech accessories is an incredible choice.

7. Neutral charm

Offene Wohnküche mit Insel, Küchenquelle Küchenquelle Modern kitchen
Küchenquelle

Küchenquelle
Küchenquelle
Küchenquelle

Attractive and stylish is possible with a neutral colour palette and accent elements. Purple walls behind white cabinets is eye-catching and harmonious.

8. Vibrant colours

White, black, stainless steel and a vibrant splash of yellow. homify Modern kitchen
homify

White, black, stainless steel and a vibrant splash of yellow.

homify
homify
homify

This kitchen is definitely different with its brilliant yellow splashback and hanging lamps. The end result might leave you blinded by the design and detail. Have a look at these 15 inspirational kitchen designs for more tips and tricks.

