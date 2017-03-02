The one-storey home that is pretty and practical

Beauty forms just part of a home’s appeal – we can all agree that functionality is also quite crucial to ensure a happy existence. Well, when it comes to usability and fine construction, you would have to look pretty far to beat the single-level home we’re exploring today.

Located in South Korea, this modern little structure consists of one main volume divided into two distinct areas. In addition, it has two outdoor areas that cover two sides of the home and a very low-maintenance landscaped garden.

In short, it's the perfect low-maintenance home for those who want a dwelling that looks good yet feels great! So, scroll ahead to see if this could be your dream home…