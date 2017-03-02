​Extend your home with an old shipping container

How important is space in your house? Pretty vital, right? In that case, it’d be correct to say that should your house be a bit tight in terms of legroom, you’d welcome new ways in which to increase your home’s space, right?

Professional designers HILOFT from Penzberg, Germany, know all too well how stressful (not to mention irritating) a small amount of legroom inside a house can be, which is why they’ve opted for one of the most ingenious inventions to hit the architectural world since sliding doors: container homes.

Who knew that an old and used shipping container could one day be reborn into a room for a house? Or by combining a few containers, you can even conjure up a brand new home altogether.

Let’s take a look at how one simple container is used to not only add extra space to a house, but also performs the function of a home office.