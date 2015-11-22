Behind the Scenes of Silverwood House

Silverwood House is a bold, modern and minimalist house of ingenuity featuring an abundance of wood throughout, photographed by Joao Morgado.

Each angle of this home introduces a new and impressive take on modern and simple, from the outside through to the inside. The photographer has worked hard to truly represent what this house looks like and what it stands for, in all of its glory.

Silverwood House's shape is almost barn-like, but with an edgy, crisp look and feel. Ideally this house would suit a beach town or coastal city as well as the mountains or the countryside. This is an architectural space of comfort, style and class, without all of the bells and whistles.

Follow us on a tour of Silverwood House and picture living pretty in this home somewhere wonderful.