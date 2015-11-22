Behind the Scenes of Silverwood House

Silverwood House is a bold, modern and minimalist house of ingenuity featuring an abundance of wood throughout, photographed by Joao Morgado.
Each angle of this home introduces a new and impressive take on modern and simple, from the outside through to the inside. The photographer has worked hard to truly represent what this house looks like and what it stands for, in all of its glory.
Silverwood House's shape is almost barn-like, but with an edgy, crisp look and feel. Ideally this house would suit a beach town or coastal city as well as the mountains or the countryside. This is an architectural space of comfort, style and class, without all of the bells and whistles.
Follow us on a tour of Silverwood House and picture living pretty in this home somewhere wonderful.
Silverwood Home's minimalism and modern style is evident from the get go. The exterior is defined by strong, clean lines as well as a beautiful, light wooden facade. This is offset by the clean, white walls.
Shapes are experimented with, bold in the form of wide doors, windows that jut out at an angle and the blocks of wall that work with the blocks of the wooden facade. The light that shines from the interior at night softens the strong, clean lines and enhances the eclectic facade.
A white hammock is draped across the entrance of the home at the bottom left, relaxing the overall look and feel of the home. The total effect is a casual, beach home where books are meant to be read and swimming pools are meant to be swum in.
The large doors are also inviting, encouraging the viewer to go within to discover the design of the interior.
Zooming out, the entire architectural shape of the house is visible and it's shape and sheer size is reminiscent of a large barn.
It moves away from chunky and rustic, however, with it's beautiful use of wood and white exterior walls. This is further enhanced by the modern patio, pool and lawn. The patio rolls into the pool in the form of large, rectangular steps while the swimming pool itself takes on an unusual, funky and eclectic shape.
The prominent wooden features as well as the white walls further add to the beach tone of the home, along with the hammock and the beanbag chairs. The blue water of the swimming pool, which takes up a large amount of space on the left, enhances this look and feel.
Even if this home is in the city, the backyard feels like a holiday by the water. Tranquil and serene are what the designers have gone for and what the photographer has captured.
Moving into the interior of the house, wood continues to be a prominent feature. The exterior wooden facade transitions into the house, used for flooring, furniture and finishes.
The interior design is simple, however, shying away from extravagance and lavish living. The style is modern, functional and to the point.
The wooden flooring, shelves, cupboards and stairs are broken up by stylish modern black leather dining room chairs as well as a sleek glass dining room table. An in vogue flat screen television also features in the room. These modern, darker elements in the room complement the use of white and light wood, keeping the room balanced.
The dining room opens up onto the patio, separated by large doors that fold back. This represents the open plan design of the house and the casual and relaxed ambiance. While dining in this room can be formal, it can also be a more restful space—think chewing on watermelons on a hot summers day.
The open plan dining room spills through into a living room and a small office space, which features the gorgeous light wood throughout.
The black leather used in the dining room is also used for the sofas in the living room, continuing the theme of bold, modern and dark furniture against the lighter white and wood.
The bookshelf in the office space makes use of the vertical space of an entire wall, allowing for books, picture frames and other objects to be stored neatly to the side. This maintains the minimalist and simple look and feel.
A sleek, silver desk lamp contrasts with an old-school typewriter on the desk, adding a touch of character to the house, again keeping within that more relaxed ambiance.
With large windows and the use of white and light wood, it's clear to see from this angle how natural light floods the home, keeping it bright and breezy.
This shot, by Portuguese photographer Joao Morgado, is a wonderful example of the modern innovation and cutting edge design that creeps into this simple Silverwood House.
A passageway leading into a bedroom depicts the same theme found throughout the house: natural light, light wood and white walls. However, on the right there is a gorgeous modern bathroom encased in dark glass. This adds a structural masterpiece to the home, introducing a new theme and style. The darker colour, however, adds a similar tone to the black leather chairs and sofas found in other parts of the house. The simple and the neutral weaves a narrative thread, intertwined with the modern and the sleek throughout this home.
The bathroom features similar finishes to the rest of the house—light colours, a lot of wood and the use of white—but the glass that surrounds it is what makes it truly stand out. The glass separates the bathroom from the bedroom, however it doesn't isolate it.
Edgy, eclectic and trendy, this is a bathroom that you want to spend some time in.
Glass enclosures are introduced again in the kitchen area, keeping the home open while creating boundaries between rooms.
This glass used here is transparent, allowing the kitchen to remain apart of the other living spaces. A black wall brings in the darker element and allows the family to scribble their quotes, grocery lists and love letters to each other in chalk. This truly makes this a family home, where the design allows for personal creativity and a platform for communication that only enhances the kitchen space.
The photographer has also managed to capture the sweeping staircase that connects the downstairs to the upstairs. The beautiful use of white with just a touch of wood makes these stairs a lovely feature in the house, breaking up the strong use of wood everywhere else.
This amazing passageway connecting the interior to the exterior is the epitome of what the house is about, captured beautifully by the photographer.
Wooden slats make up the entire wall, floor and ceiling of this corridor, enveloping the inhabitant in a warm, wooden spiral before they emerge into the open surrounds. Wood becomes a platform for transition, adding texture and character to this home.
The material used in this corridor match the exterior wooden facades, creating a common theme that is featured in a softer format throughout the interior.
The photographs have captured more than the design and structure of this amazing piece of architecture. They have gone on to depict an experience, showing the viewer exactly what it is like to walk the halls and floors of this incredible home.
Enjoy the use of wood in Silverwood House? Have a tour through: The Tropical Paradise House.