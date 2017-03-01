The contemporary home with a twist

Today on homify 360°, we take a tropical trip to fantastic Brazil where Paulinho Peres Group are showing us what can be accomplished with the right materials and the right dedication to style. This glorious structure, designed in the modern style, was commissioned by a young couple to house their growing family.
But of course a spacious layout was not the only requirement in the brief. The clients wanted plenty of contemporary touches, an air of sophistication, sleek surfaces, eye-catching forms and finishes, striking décor, and an ambience that could seem like it was sent here from the future.
Quite a tall order, right? Let’s see what the professionals delivered…
From the very first surface in the front, the house completely floors us with its bold and imposing façade looming over the surrounding neighbourhood. To enhance the sleek lines, strategically placed lighting fixtures are lit up, beautifully displaying a contrasting palette of horizontal black panels amidst sections of flowing, grey concrete.
A subtle yet very well-manicured garden frames the exterior, adding the freshness of greenery to the scene.
Moving on to the interiors, the word ‘futuristic’ springs to mind, where a powerful mixture of contrasting forms and finishes (from the back-lit curves twisting across the ceiling to a series of mirrored pillars and panels) take our breaths away.
How many other homes can boast about such an expansive bar? With its gleaming finishes of black, white and silver, it looks most inviting for a lively get-together with the gang.
Part of the open-plan layout is the dining area, where the socialising undoubtedly continues. Also decorated in black and white is the dining space, which shows off a large square table, surrounded by chairs in luxurious white leather.
The dark tone and contemporary sheen of the table are brilliantly offset by the delicate presence of a crystal chandelier dangling overhead, flaunting a clever amalgamation of aesthetic styles.
Right across the bar and dining area we find a tasteful living area, where the family get to relax and unwind to their hearts’ content. A roomy grey couch sits across from a small fireplace, with its stunning chimney finished in silver panels and also being used to mount a state-of-the-art TV.
Triangular armchairs (so super modern) in glossy, black leather add an artistic edge to the space, alongside a sculptural lamp of glass and crystal, which seem to twist and curve upwards towards the ceiling.
When it comes to the bathroom, a more subtle palette is found. The upper half of the room's décor is comprised of white walls and ceilings, which frame an expanse of white marble. The marble's smoky pattern oozes classic luxury, but finishes the contemporary construction of a large spa bath, streamlined sink unit and curved shower.
The house’s master bedroom doesn’t disappoint either. Soothing décor go hand in hand with ultra sleek touches and striking finishes, like the soft lights fitted behind the curves of the floor and ceiling.
Mirrored panels finish the wall behind the bed, providing a sense of visual expansiveness within the room.
A study is also to be found in this fantastic structure, decorated with striking black-and-white wallpaper and sleek furnishings.
A unique, floating desk stretches out from the wall, with its deep tone reflected in the room's series of cabinets and drawers. Two luxurious leather office chairs stand ready to provide stylish comfort, as a small lamp of classic design emits a pleasant glow from the left corner.
Of course there was still some ‘wow style’ left over after the designers finished with the interiors, and it was poured into the poolside spot.
The curves of a small swimming pool glow amidst the flowing lines of timber decking, which provides plenty of room for relaxation and socialising. Large, glass doors do a superb job of linking up the interiors and exteriors, with that cool, crisp bar visible in the back – no doubt ready and waiting to accommodate the next sparkling soiree.
For another structure that looks like it was built tomorrow, have a look at: The Home of Pure White Perfection.