The contemporary home with a twist

Today on homify 360°, we take a tropical trip to fantastic Brazil where Paulinho Peres Group are showing us what can be accomplished with the right materials and the right dedication to style. This glorious structure, designed in the modern style, was commissioned by a young couple to house their growing family.

But of course a spacious layout was not the only requirement in the brief. The clients wanted plenty of contemporary touches, an air of sophistication, sleek surfaces, eye-catching forms and finishes, striking décor, and an ambience that could seem like it was sent here from the future.

Quite a tall order, right? Let’s see what the professionals delivered…