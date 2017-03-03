Your browser is out-of-date.

13 pictures of perfect South African patios

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
HOUSE I ATLANTIC SEABOARD, CAPE TOWN, MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
Are you looking at ideas to enhance the comfort and style of your modern home with a zone to enjoy sunsets and fresh air? Or perhaps a braai area for those amazing evening events with loved ones. This homify feature is all about patios, and our professionals included 13 brilliant ideas from our favourite South African inspirations to suit your home! So whether your style is authentically rustic or sleek and modern, consider a gorgeous patio revamp and soak up the sun.

1. Seating made simple

Project Completed by Liquid Landscapes
By building a weatherproof seating area outside, you'll never have to rush home to bring in those pillows when the weather starts looking dull and dreary.

2. Fireplace

Atlantic Drive, House Couture Interior Design Studio
While outdoor heating does work quite well to warm up the patio, there's nothing like a campfire style fireplace to get the scary stories flowing.

3. Glammed and gorgeous

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
This patio area has comfortable seating, a fireplace and a sophisticated home just a few metres away, you'll never entertain the same way again.

4. Nothing left out

Apartment Robertson - Pembroke, Covet Design
An outdoor dining area is perfect for those Al Fresco evenings.

5. With a view

Roca Llisa, ARRCC
A rooftop patio is essential for your penthouse apartment or even just for a home with a view.

6. Dusky delight

Costa Brava, Make Architects + Interior Studio
The neutral colour scheme and romantic illumination creates the perfect setting for a quiet evening with loved ones.

7. Landscape and location

A touch of SA interior in Portugal, Kim H Interior Design
A grand garden doesn't need to be just that. Include a sensational seating area for outdoor dining and enjoy sundowners in the comfort of your home.

8. Petite space

Patio homify
A small backyard is no excuse for a non-existent patio, it can instead be a cosy comfort.

9. More than enough

Incredible modern house in the heart of Ballito, CA Architects
Opt for more dining space and your home will be functional and fantastic for the whole family.

10. On the deck

Simple yet beautiful home in Brettenwood, CA Architects
A wooden deck will protect your grass from erosion.

11. At the poolside

HOUSE I CAMPS BAY, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
Include an elegant patio as part of your pool area for those pool parties that will be remembered for years to come.

12. In admiration

HOUSE I ATLANTIC SEABOARD, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
There's nothing more Zen than a view of the ocean, but in true Cape Town style, the soothing sight of the Atlantic is never far away either. What do you think about that ultra-sophisticated built-in braai?

13. With a pergola

House Jones, Environment Response Architecture
A pergola can be a welcome change to a boring patio. Choose a darker hue to blend in with the furniture for a fantastic and appealing design. Have a look at these 31 beautiful verandas to fit any space

The one-storey home that is pretty and practical
Which of the 13 patios do you like for your own home?

