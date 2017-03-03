13 pictures of perfect South African patios

Are you looking at ideas to enhance the comfort and style of your modern home with a zone to enjoy sunsets and fresh air? Or perhaps a braai area for those amazing evening events with loved ones. This homify feature is all about patios, and our professionals included 13 brilliant ideas from our favourite South African inspirations to suit your home! So whether your style is authentically rustic or sleek and modern, consider a gorgeous patio revamp and soak up the sun.