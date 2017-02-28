Your browser is out-of-date.

​22 stylish ways to extend your home’s space

Johannes van Graan
Garden Studio Man cave, Samuel Kendall Associates Limited
Raise your hand if you’ve ever felt the need to gain some more space back home. Whether it’s to have a bigger kitchen, an extra bathroom or just more legroom in general, most of us have, at one point or another, felt the urge to extend the space of our homes.

Well, if that is a real need for you, then scroll ahead to see 22 stylish ways in which you can add some extra legroom. This can take on a range of options, from a brand-new extension to a patio, or simply to enlarge an existing room in your house.

Whatever your space requirements are, we are sure there’s an option below that will fit both your needs and your budget!

1. Some glazing, a roof and ta-da: your own glass-walled room that can be used for almost anything from a conservatory to a dining area.

Cerramiento terraza, Lignea Construcció Sostenible Lignea Construcció Sostenible Modern houses
Lignea Construcció Sostenible

Lignea Construcció Sostenible
Lignea Construcció Sostenible
Lignea Construcció Sostenible

2. On the other hand, a simple overhang with some exterior furniture could also do the trick.

Breve Panoramica Dei Nostri Lavori, Tende Ravini Tende Ravini Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
Tende Ravini

Tende Ravini
Tende Ravini
Tende Ravini

3. Glass and metal combine beautifully to form this contemporary-style extension.

homify Commercial spaces Event venues
homify

homify
homify
homify

4. Won’t a simple shaded overhang near the pool be just fabulous for pool parties?

Pergola, detrazione fiscale 50%, zinesi design zinesi design Mediterranean style garden Iron/Steel White
zinesi design

zinesi design
zinesi design
zinesi design

5. If you want that extension to really stand out, make sure you opt for materials that contrast from the ones used in the existing structure.

Aluminium orangery with bi fold doors homify Modern conservatory
homify

Aluminium orangery with bi fold doors

homify
homify
homify

6. If a link with outside is more important than anything else, we suggest you go with large bi-fold doors.

Canonbury House - 1 Jonathan Clark Architects Minimalist dining room
Jonathan Clark Architects

Canonbury House—1

Jonathan Clark Architects
Jonathan Clark Architects
Jonathan Clark Architects

7. How about your own art studio / yoga room out back in the garden?

Rear elevation showing timber extension Neil Dusheiko Architects Modern houses
Neil Dusheiko Architects

Rear elevation showing timber extension

Neil Dusheiko Architects
Neil Dusheiko Architects
Neil Dusheiko Architects

8. No need to opt for the most expensive materials you can find – a cheap (but safe) build can also work.

New garden room Hetreed Ross Architects Modern Garden
Hetreed Ross Architects

New garden room

Hetreed Ross Architects
Hetreed Ross Architects
Hetreed Ross Architects

See our list of builders (and architects and interior designers and gardeners… ) here on homify.

9. No space in your current home for a dining room? By all means, build one!

homify Country style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

10. Just breaking out one wall and replacing it with glass doors can also make a huge difference.

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. This modern extension looks both sturdy and stylish – what would you use it for?

Sliding patio doors to closure On Winter Garden homify minimalist conservatory
homify

Sliding patio doors to closure On Winter Garden

homify
homify
homify

12. Build that extension with cheaper materials, and then simply paint it (or add cladding) to make it blend in with your existing house.

Single Storey Extension Reginald Road - Northwood, London Building Renovation London Building Renovation Modern windows & doors Aluminium/Zinc Grey bi-folding
London Building Renovation

Single Storey Extension Reginald Road—Northwood

London Building Renovation
London Building Renovation
London Building Renovation

13. There is nothing subtle or ordinary about this eye-catching pergola!

Porches y Pérgolas adosados, JAGRAM-PRO JAGRAM-PRO Patios
JAGRAM-PRO

JAGRAM-PRO
JAGRAM-PRO
JAGRAM-PRO

14. Don’t forget that that new room will also need natural lighting; thus, add glass where you can.

inside/outside homify Minimal style window and door london,extension,architecture,glass,open plan,sliding doors
homify

inside/outside

homify
homify
homify

15. A shaded terrace can also work quite nicely in our warm South African climate.

Área de lazer, Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Patios
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

16. You know what they say: two is better than one!

FAMILY HOUSE Extension, Caseyfierro Architects Caseyfierro Architects Modern windows & doors
Caseyfierro Architects

FAMILY HOUSE Extension

Caseyfierro Architects
Caseyfierro Architects
Caseyfierro Architects

17. This extension might look small, but trust us when we say it makes ALL the difference on the inside.

Verande - Giardini d'inverno, quartieri luigi quartieri luigi Patios
quartieri luigi

quartieri luigi
quartieri luigi
quartieri luigi

18. For a more open feel, pergolas are available in a multitude of different styles – and prices.

Pergola tredup Design.Interiors Modern Garden
tredup Design.Interiors

Pergola

tredup Design.Interiors
tredup Design.Interiors
tredup Design.Interiors

19. Who can tell that this is a new extension, seeing as it blends in perfectly with the rest of the house?

Casa BM, Fluido Arch - Studio di Architettura Fluido Arch - Studio di Architettura Modern houses
Fluido Arch—Studio di Architettura

Fluido Arch - Studio di Architettura
Fluido Arch—Studio di Architettura
Fluido Arch - Studio di Architettura

20. We love how this add-on opens up onto the quaint little patio outside.

homify Modern Garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

21. A timber-clad garden shed? If you have the space, then why not?

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

22. It’s definitely a party with this super sensational, free-standing structure!

Garden Studio Man cave, Samuel Kendall Associates Limited Samuel Kendall Associates Limited
Samuel Kendall Associates Limited

Garden Studio Man cave

Samuel Kendall Associates Limited
Samuel Kendall Associates Limited
Samuel Kendall Associates Limited

Let’s see how you can Expand your home without spending a cent on an extension.

9 dynamic decorative columns
Which of these ideas would be perfect for your home?

