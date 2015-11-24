A Modern House with Charming Country Style

A modern monochrome home with this stunning exterior seems small for its purposes, but the ideas of the exterior and interior are linked in such a way that similar colours and tones are used both inside and out. The fascinating roof shape adds a country style charm to the home, while the large glass windows on both the upper and lower levels will ensure that the magnificence of the home is translated even in the natural flow of sunlight and free flowing ventilation.

The home is surrounded by greenery, making the environment a rather important factor in the development, design and creation of this rustic looking yet modern family home. The pathway leading to the home transforms into a perimeter allowing the design of the home to stand out even more. Who would've thought that simple use of colour and design could work so well with unprecedented greenery surrounding it?

The home designed by the team at Huf Haus GMBH in Germany have done an excellent job in the architecture and design.