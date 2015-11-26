A Minimalist Home Full of Personality

homify 360° is your daily dose of noteworthy architectural discoveries. From contemporary and modern to industrial and rustic, we deliver exceptional examples when it comes to residences. Call them breathtaking, call them hideous, but there’s no denying the unique appeal that each one possesses.

Today we travel to Portugal to set foot in a house that has a distinct minimalist approach. The creative brainchild of the professionals of Artspazios studio, this structure presents a beauty and modesty that makes it particularly interesting.

Arising from the typical Portuguese-style housing, this creation has been designed to be the exact opposite of the traditional and modern styles. It has taken a severe turn into another direction, and we are left with a structure that could very well be defined as timeless. Timeless because of its ageless structure, layout and decor pieces that make it quite difficult to place.

Let’s start discovering this extraordinary space.