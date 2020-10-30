Home improvement: the real cost of building a pool

Building a swimming pool, particularly if you do so DIY, is actually significantly cheaper than you might have thought.

Summer is just around the corner and if you have the space in your garden, there is no better way to cool down than a dip in a swimming pool. It's a fabulous way to spend the holidays with the kids and a great way to wind down after a long, hot day at work. It's also an opportunity to host afternoon braais and pool parties.

You've probably been promising yourself for years that you'll look into building a swimming pool for the family but, with the expense of the festive season on top of other year-end expenses leaving you weak at the knees during the summer season, it's a thought that you keep putting off.

So, the questions are: what are your average swimming pool prices in South Africa? Is your property ready for one? And what do we need to know when it comes to pool installation costs?



