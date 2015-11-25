​The Two-Faced House

From Canada to Canberra, homify 360° aims to bring you splendid architectural discoveries each and every day.

For today’s stimulating find, we travel to a quaint little residential area in Germany, directly adjacent to the dunes of the Baltic Sea. Here is where family houses and villas share their landscape with large pine trees and sandy paths – and also where Möhring Architects are showing off one of their fine-looking creations.

The nearby sea served as inspiration for the house’s design, but don’t start conjuring up images of Hampton-style beach mansions just yet, for it is a unique abode that we’ll be taking a peek at today…