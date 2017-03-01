Light and bright: the beautiful and secure home

Today, we are going to visit Canada where design professionals DPAI ARCHITECTURE INC have created a light and bright home that you simply have to see!

With an abundance of natural light, an open plan design and splashes of soft colours here and there, this home is a wonderful project to learn from. Exploring each room is like a step-by-step guide to having a modern and contemporary home!

You will also see how the designers have managed to create a strong connection between interior and exterior spaces thanks to the use of glass throughout. You may decide that you want to incorporate glass into your home design too!

Shall we take a look?