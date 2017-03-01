Light and bright: the beautiful and secure home

Today, we are going to visit Canada where design professionals DPAI ARCHITECTURE INC have created a light and bright home that you simply have to see!
With an abundance of natural light, an open plan design and splashes of soft colours here and there, this home is a wonderful project to learn from. Exploring each room is like a step-by-step guide to having a modern and contemporary home!
You will also see how the designers have managed to create a strong connection between interior and exterior spaces thanks to the use of glass throughout. You may decide that you want to incorporate glass into your home design too!
Shall we take a look?
From the outside of the house, we can see how modern and gorgeous this home is. The white structure features clean lines and a double-storey design. The upper level seems to be made entirely from glass.
White is a wonderful colour for a facade because it's subtle yet sleek.
We can also see how the designers have spent time on the front garden, creating neat sections of lawns as well as flower beds and planters. Have a look at these tips for making a big impression with a small front garden.
The back of the home reveals the different shapes and volumes of the structure as well as how the glass facade allows certain areas of the home to connect wholly with the exterior space.
The downstairs living area spills out onto a spacious back garden, which features a beautiful, large tree. This is a wonderful example of how nature can be incorporated into a design.
The sleek white facade contrasts perfectly with the greenery of the surrounds.
If we step into the home, we can see how natural light plays a huge role in the design thanks to the abundance of glass. The dining room seems to be encased in a glass cube!
This area of the home is also very simple and sleek, with only the most functional of items on display. Don't you love the trendy orb lamp that drops down over the table?
The designers have added little pot plants into the interior design, again creating that connection with nature. This is a very subtle but effective way to decorate your interior space.
The comfortable and contemporary living room features an L-shaped sofa, a cosy rug and cushions that bring colour and patterns to the space.
The glass windows and doors that surround this area ensure that it is very light and bright, like the dining room. Do you see how the sunlight works with the light wooden floors and white walls?
Have a look at these tips for bathing your home in natural light for inspiration for your own home.
The family room is worth poking our heads into because it shows how investing in a few colourful pieces of furniture can be very worth your while. Do you see how the orange sofa and blue armchair bring dazzling charm to this otherwise simple room?
We can also see how a niche has been created in the wall and shelves have been installed. This allows books, artwork, picture frames and other items to be put on display without getting in the way.
Tip: Add a piece of artwork or two to your home, which speaks to who you are.
This simple bedroom features panoramic views of the surrounds, yet the privacy of the family hasn't been compromised.
Once again, we can also see some minimalist themes where only the most functional of items are on display.
The lime green headboard and patterned duvet and pillows bring a subtle touch of colour, personality and charm to the room. Don't you love the floral patterns, which once again connect us with the outdoors?
This is another great example of how a carefully selected piece of artwork can bring personality and charm to an area in the home.
Don't you love the wooden cabinet in this nook as well, which is as stylish as it is functional?
The open plan home flows into a gorgeous kitchen, with predominantly white tones. However the designers have also painted one of the walls a turquoise colour, which matches some of the blue accessories.
This is a great way to introduce a subtle burst of colour into a room without overwhelming it!
Tip: Opt for a kitchen island in your home, where the family can gather around for more casual catch-ups.
A bathroom should be clean, hygienic and peaceful, which is exactly what the designers have achieved here.
They've gone for a very clean cut look and feel with a white and black design, which is very striking. The glass shower is modern and elegant.
The designers have managed to achieve this very simple and sleek design by ensuring there is plenty of storage space in the bathroom. Under the sink, there are cupboards and drawers where all personal items can be stored neatly out of sight.
Do you see how natural light can play a role in bathroom design too?
