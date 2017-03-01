The apartment that went from sad to sexy overnight

Today, we are going to travel to Mexico where we will witness a transformation right before our eyes! Design professionals Estudio Ideas have taken a very sad, run down and dingy home and transformed it into the sexiest little space that you will ever see.

With bold colours, contrasting tones and a lot of natural light, you barely notice how small this apartment is after the renovation. You also won't believe that it's the same home.

This is a great example of how much potential exists when it comes to design and decor as well as how you don't have to knock a building down to start again. You really can work with the structure that already exists to create something beautiful.

Shall we take a look?