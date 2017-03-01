The apartment that went from sad to sexy overnight

Today, we are going to travel to Mexico where we will witness a transformation right before our eyes! Design professionals Estudio Ideas have taken a very sad, run down and dingy home and transformed it into the sexiest little space that you will ever see.
With bold colours, contrasting tones and a lot of natural light, you barely notice how small this apartment is after the renovation. You also won't believe that it's the same home.
This is a great example of how much potential exists when it comes to design and decor as well as how you don't have to knock a building down to start again. You really can work with the structure that already exists to create something beautiful.
Shall we take a look?
The entrance to the home is very dark and dingy, with yellowing walls and an old, chipped white front door. We can immediately see how old-fashioned this home is.
Your entrance should wow people from the get go, giving them a little taste of what to expect from the rest of your interior design.
In the living area, the home hasn't been utilised at all. There is old furniture littering this space as well as little bits and pieces.
The yellow walls are not very aesthetically appealing!
Yet we can see that this home holds some potential. It is spacious and is filled with natural light. You won't believe how the designers use this to their advantage!
The kitchen space prior to the renovation is not one you'd want to cook in. The surfaces look very old and dirty, the cupboards and drawers are missing and there is rubbish all over the room.
A kitchen should be modern and inspiring so that every time you step inside, you want to cook up a storm!
Now this is an entrance worth making!
The sleek white front door opens up onto a modern wooden floor, pale walls and splashes of orange. This is an entrance that makes a statement.
Tip: Paint your front door every so often and add a welcome mat outside as well as a pot plant or two. You'll make it that much more appealing!
The kitchen is like chalk and cheese compared to the kitchen that we saw in the previous images.
The designers have implemented some bold white, black and orange tones, creating a very striking look and feel.
It has also been redesigned in an open plan structure, subtly separated by a kitchen bar. This immediately opens the home up so that it seems that much more spacious and expansive.
A kitchen bar is a great addition to any home, creating a little casual meeting area for the family!
No longer are we faced with a bare room littered with rubbish. The living area has been furnished with contemporary furniture including a dining room table, chairs and a set of orange sofas. Do you see how the light wooden floor, sandy brown walls and splashes of orange envelope you in warmth straight away?
A purple piece of artwork mixes up the look and feel while the sunlight streams in through the large glass windows.
A rug adds a cosy touch to the room—a great design tip for any home!
The bedroom is one of our favourite parts of the house. It features a bright red wall and an otherwise minimalist design. Only the most functional of items are on display.
The bed features a gorgeous wooden base with a comfortable mattress. The wall features beautiful artwork, which introduces personality and charm to the room.
This is a great example of sleek design.
The above images are renders of what the final design will look like. In this image, we can see that the kitchen is simply beautiful and the splitting image of the drawings.
