The South African home with two distinct styles

Designed by professionals in Johannesburg, W Cubed Interior Design, this project is going to be a treat for you today!

The designers have created two kitchens in one home. One is a Mexican Breakfast Conservatory, with bright colours, vibrant patterns and an abundance of personality and charm. The other is a Chef's Kitchen and takes on a more conservative and traditional look and feel.

As we explore these two cooking areas, we will see how each has its own unique style, but each is incredibly breathtaking and striking.

The question is, which kitchen would you prefer?