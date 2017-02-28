The South African home with two distinct styles

Designed by professionals in Johannesburg, W Cubed Interior Design, this project is going to be a treat for you today!
The designers have created two kitchens in one home. One is a Mexican Breakfast Conservatory, with bright colours, vibrant patterns and an abundance of personality and charm. The other is a Chef's Kitchen and takes on a more conservative and traditional look and feel.
As we explore these two cooking areas, we will see how each has its own unique style, but each is incredibly breathtaking and striking.
The question is, which kitchen would you prefer?
This colourful, light and bright conservatory takes your breath away!
The designers have gone for bright blue and pink walls, bringing that exotic Mexican theme to the breakfast area. A glass roof allows sunshine to flow into the room, naturally warming it up and ensuring that it is light and bright throughout the day. How wonderful would it be to have breakfast under blue skies in the comfort of your home?
A charming antique chandelier drops down from the ceiling, while the large wooden dining room table features an array of classic chairs.
Little decor elements introduce personality and colour into the space throughout. This is a very eclectic space that is designed to dazzle.
From this angle, we can see how the dining area and conservatory opens up onto a vibrant, spacious, functional and charming kitchen.
With predominant yellow tones, the kitchen contrasts beautifully with the pink and blue tones of the dining area. Don't you love the black and white mosaic details on the wall between the two spaces? It truly feels like we are at a Madhatter tea party!
The kitchen features a kitchen island as well as plenty of cupboards, shelves, drawers. This makes it very functional and organised, keeping cutlery, crockery and other items stored neatly away.
The quirky kitchen also features top quality appliances such as a sleek silver double fridge and large oven. This is an area that would allow for entertaining and catering for many family and friends!
Now we come across the Chef's Kitchen, which is predominantly white with black finishes. It couldn't be more different from the previous area!
The minimalist design means that only the most functional of items are on display. The clean lines, clear surfaces and lack of colour is very different to the quirky and eclectic space that we explored in the previous images.
White and black kitchens are very popular in modern design, as they are striking and sleek. Have a look at these 10 fabulous black and white kitchens for inspiration for your own home.
Tip: Add a vase of flowers to a modern kitchen like this to bring in a subtle touch of beauty.
If you enjoyed exploring these very different kitchens, have a look at these cool kitchens: 10 modern minimalist designs.