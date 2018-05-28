Your browser is out-of-date.

23 small and affordable South African homes

Leigh Leigh
homify Minimalist house
We all dream of large and lavish houses, but sometimes it's just not meant to be. Whether due to financial restrictions or a lack of space in the city that we live in, many are simply destined for small houses. 

But this doesn't have to be a bad thing. In fact, smaller homes can be far more creative, savvy, modern and appealing than larger homes. 

To prove it to you, we have put together a list of small and affordable South African houses. From cosy little huts and eco homes to more modern creations, South Africa certainly presents a variety of small houses – and that includes some double storey designs as well.  

Each of these designs is different and diverse, showing you how much potential truly exists with a little bit of innovation and the utilisation of space. 

Designed by top professionals from around the country, these are 23 houses you'll want to see! 

1. Wood integrates with nature

50m2 Sugar Gum Cladded home with decking - work in progress., Greenpods Greenpods Scandinavian style houses Wood Wood effect
Greenpods

50m2 Sugar Gum Cladded home with decking—work in progress.

Greenpods
Greenpods
Greenpods

2. A quaint double-storey design

The modern green house homify Modern houses architectural design,draughting
homify

The modern green house

homify
homify
homify

3. This prefab home is modern yet budget-friendly

Houses, iRON B HOME DESIGN iRON B HOME DESIGN
iRON B HOME DESIGN

Houses

iRON B HOME DESIGN
iRON B HOME DESIGN
iRON B HOME DESIGN

4. Mix materials to create texture and tone in your small home

HOLIDAY HOME CONVERSION, Gallagher Lourens Architects Gallagher Lourens Architects Modern houses
Gallagher Lourens Architects

HOLIDAY HOME CONVERSION

Gallagher Lourens Architects
Gallagher Lourens Architects
Gallagher Lourens Architects

5. Clean lines and minimalist design can be key for small houses

HOUSE STEENKAMP, T4 Architects T4 Architects
T4 Architects

HOUSE STEENKAMP

T4 Architects
T4 Architects
T4 Architects

Seeking a typical South African home with a 4-bedroom layout? How about an eco-friendly design with double storeys? See how homify’s never-ending list of Architects can help you discover your dream home. 


6. Go for neutral colours to work with the nature that surrounds the home

The Hamilton www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za Commercial spaces Hotels
www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za

The Hamilton

www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za
www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za
www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za

7. Container homes are increasingly becoming popular and are eco-friendly as well as budget-friendly

Gallery on Leviseur, XO Architects Inc. XO Architects Inc. Commercial spaces Iron/Steel Grey Commercial Spaces
XO Architects Inc.

Gallery on Leviseur

XO Architects Inc.
XO Architects Inc.
XO Architects Inc.

8. A traditional house with a gable roof can be as pretty as a picture no matter what the size

Lillyvale House 01, XO Architects Inc. XO Architects Inc. Modern houses
XO Architects Inc.

Lillyvale House 01

XO Architects Inc.
XO Architects Inc.
XO Architects Inc.

9. Container houses can be moved just about anywhere and look gorgeous too!

Exterior A4AC Architects Modern houses
A4AC Architects

Exterior

A4AC Architects
A4AC Architects
A4AC Architects

10. Create a beautiful front facade and no one will notice the size of your home!

House Alterations, Internal Refurbishment and Extentions, DG Construction DG Construction Patios
DG Construction

House Alterations, Internal Refurbishment and Extentions

DG Construction
DG Construction
DG Construction

11. A little thatch-roofed house is all you need

Thatched Cottage at Game Lodge Bosazza Roofing & Timber Homes Rustic style house thatched roof,thatch roof,thatch lodge,thatch lodge
Bosazza Roofing &amp; Timber Homes

Thatched Cottage at Game Lodge

Bosazza Roofing & Timber Homes
Bosazza Roofing &amp; Timber Homes
Bosazza Roofing & Timber Homes

Also have a look at these 6 South African prefabs with plans and prices.

12. White townhouses make beautiful small homes

Herzlia Heights Estate, URBANSOUP URBANSOUP Commercial spaces Bricks White Hotels
URBANSOUP

Herzlia Heights Estate

URBANSOUP
URBANSOUP
URBANSOUP

13. We all know that awesome small homes can be made from containers

Pop Up retreat - Shipping Container living, Edge Design Studio Architects Edge Design Studio Architects Industrial style garden Grey
Edge Design Studio Architects

Pop Up retreat—Shipping Container living

Edge Design Studio Architects
Edge Design Studio Architects
Edge Design Studio Architects

15. A beautiful little desert home

Namibia Loge Upgrade, Visualize 3D Visualize 3D Commercial spaces Hotels
Visualize 3D

Namibia Loge Upgrade

Visualize 3D
Visualize 3D
Visualize 3D

16. Small homes can also have interesting designs

House Ferreira - 2014, de Mello Machado Architects de Mello Machado Architects
de Mello Machado Architects

House Ferreira—2014

de Mello Machado Architects
de Mello Machado Architects
de Mello Machado Architects

17. Okay this one is a little bigger—but we love the little pool!

House de Lange - 2007, de Mello Machado Architects de Mello Machado Architects
de Mello Machado Architects

House de Lange—2007

de Mello Machado Architects
de Mello Machado Architects
de Mello Machado Architects

18. Gorgeous little house with a fitting plunge pool

homify Modern conservatory Ceramic Metallic/Silver
homify

homify
homify
homify

19. Stunning design, what do you think of the sloping roof design?

Street View ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio

Street View

ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio

20. Small home, big impact with the entrance

View towards Verandah ENDesigns Architectural Studio verandah,steel,concrete,steps,gabion walls,
ENDesigns Architectural Studio

View towards Verandah

ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio

21. It's South Africa, we all need space for our cars!

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

22. Small and simple, and with security in mind!

HOUSE ALCOCK, T4 Architects T4 Architects
T4 Architects

HOUSE ALCOCK

T4 Architects
T4 Architects
T4 Architects

23. Lovely little lawn and garage combination for this small home

HOUSE PARROT, T4 Architects T4 Architects
T4 Architects

HOUSE PARROT

T4 Architects
T4 Architects
T4 Architects

The benefits of living small

House Oranjezicht, ATTIK Design ATTIK Design Pool modern home,garden
ATTIK Design

House Oranjezicht

ATTIK Design
ATTIK Design
ATTIK Design

The tiny house trend is not just about limiting your legroom. It also encourages an eco-friendly lifestyle while having the potential to shift South Africa’s economy, depending on how fast people catch on.

Another reason why small houses have become so popular, especially in South Africa, is that it offers one the luxury of going ‘off-grid’ – a much easier, quicker, and cost-effective method with a small house as opposed to a normal-sized one. 

The price of living small (in South Africa)

Back of House View WHO DID IT Modern houses Grey
WHO DID IT

Back of House View

WHO DID IT
WHO DID IT
WHO DID IT

Luckily, numerous building- and design professionals in South Africa support the small house movement via their own designs. That means you won’t be looking long and hard before finding the ideal professional who can help draw up your small house plans. 

Although different from supplier to supplier, one well-known building company in South Africa are producing houses between 15 – 30 m² in area layout (regardless of whether it’s a bachelor home or a modern 4-bedroom design complete with house plans). 

In terms of pricing, it really depends on your small house’s size, amenities, location, and how eco-friendly the design is. However, you’re looking to pay anything from R270,000 to R850,000 for a decent small house in South Africa. 

Seeking more inspiration for your new home, big or small? Let’s see How to design the perfect indoor braai area


13 South African homes built in old shipping containers
Which home would you choose?

