23 small and affordable South African homes

We all dream of large and lavish houses, but sometimes it's just not meant to be. Whether due to financial restrictions or a lack of space in the city that we live in, many are simply destined for small houses.
But this doesn't have to be a bad thing. In fact, smaller homes can be far more creative, savvy, modern and appealing than larger homes.
To prove it to you, we have put together a list of small and affordable South African houses. From cosy little huts and eco homes to more modern creations, South Africa certainly presents a variety of small houses – and that includes some double storey designs as well.
Each of these designs is different and diverse, showing you how much potential truly exists with a little bit of innovation and the utilisation of space.
Designed by top professionals from around the country, these are 23 houses you'll want to see!
Seeking a typical South African home with a 4-bedroom layout? How about an eco-friendly design with double storeys? See how homify’s never-ending list of Architects can help you discover your dream home.
Also have a look at these 6 South African prefabs with plans and prices.
The tiny house trend is not just about limiting your legroom. It also encourages an eco-friendly lifestyle while having the potential to shift South Africa’s economy, depending on how fast people catch on.
Another reason why small houses have become so popular, especially in South Africa, is that it offers one the luxury of going ‘off-grid’ – a much easier, quicker, and cost-effective method with a small house as opposed to a normal-sized one.
Luckily, numerous building- and design professionals in South Africa support the small house movement via their own designs. That means you won’t be looking long and hard before finding the ideal professional who can help draw up your small house plans.
Although different from supplier to supplier, one well-known building company in South Africa are producing houses between 15 – 30 m² in area layout (regardless of whether it’s a bachelor home or a modern 4-bedroom design complete with house plans).
In terms of pricing, it really depends on your small house’s size, amenities, location, and how eco-friendly the design is. However, you’re looking to pay anything from R270,000 to R850,000 for a decent small house in South Africa.
Seeking more inspiration for your new home, big or small? Let’s see How to design the perfect indoor braai area.