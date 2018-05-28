23 small and affordable South African homes

We all dream of large and lavish houses, but sometimes it's just not meant to be. Whether due to financial restrictions or a lack of space in the city that we live in, many are simply destined for small houses.

But this doesn't have to be a bad thing. In fact, smaller homes can be far more creative, savvy, modern and appealing than larger homes.

To prove it to you, we have put together a list of small and affordable South African houses. From cosy little huts and eco homes to more modern creations, South Africa certainly presents a variety of small houses – and that includes some double storey designs as well.

Each of these designs is different and diverse, showing you how much potential truly exists with a little bit of innovation and the utilisation of space.

Designed by top professionals from around the country, these are 23 houses you'll want to see!