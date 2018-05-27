13 South African homes built in old shipping containers

In modern architecture and design, we are increasingly coming across innovative and creative ways to build sustainable homes. One dominant example of this are container homes. Container homes often make use of recycled materials such as old shipping containers, creating a whole new form of architecture out of them.

This may seem a little big grungy or shabby if we try to conceptualise it, but this couldn't be further from the truth. Container homes can be incredibly stylish, sleek and savvy.

To prove it you, we've put together 13 homes built in old shipping containers. You will see how much diversity exists as well as how gorgeous these structures can be.

Are you curious to see more?