Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

6 gorgeous bathrooms that stick to tradition

Leigh Leigh
KONUT PROJESİ , vanetta mutfak Çankaya vanetta mutfak Çankaya Classic style bathroom
Loading admin actions …

Traditional design refers to a style that was very popular in the 18th Century. For those of you who are homify junkies, you will know that it refers to a specific set of colours, fabrics, accessories and even finishes. 

A soft colour palette in greens, sandy browns, peaches and bronzes is characteristic of this style as well as floral patterns and quaint, detailed finishes. You'll often find scalloped edges in traditional design along with tassels or fringes. 

Artwork is also an important feature of this style. You'll also often find chandeliers, candlesticks and fresh flowers.

To show you just how effective this style still is years later, we have put together six traditional style bathrooms. These are all wonderful examples of just how beautiful this look and feel can be!

1. Soft and inviting

Kenny&Mason Bathrooms, Kenny&Mason Kenny&Mason BathroomFittings
Kenny&amp;Mason

Kenny&Mason
Kenny&amp;Mason
Kenny&Mason

This design by professionals Kenny & Mason is a wonderful example of traditional style with its soft fabrics, neutral colour palette and attention to detail. Don't you love the vase of flowers on the sink?

Everything from the lamps to the window design has been carefully thought out. The large mirror reflects the beauty back on itself!

2. The Victorian bath

Kenny&Mason Bathrooms, Kenny&Mason Kenny&Mason BathroomFittings
Kenny&amp;Mason

Kenny&Mason
Kenny&amp;Mason
Kenny&Mason

This Victorian bath is a wonderful example of a traditional or classic element, which sets the mood for the entire bathroom space. Look at the clawed feet as well as the detail in the exterior casing.

3. Flowers and artwork

Habitación H. Plaza, Abel Mesa Abel Mesa Colonial style bathroom
Abel Mesa

Abel Mesa
Abel Mesa
Abel Mesa

In this clean, modern and beautiful bathroom, we can see how the artwork and flowers enhance the entire space, bringing that traditional touch of prettiness to the design. 

4. An armchair

Caprice, Equipe Ceramicas Equipe Ceramicas Colonial style bathroom
Equipe Ceramicas

Equipe Ceramicas
Equipe Ceramicas
Equipe Ceramicas

This curved armchair is the cherry on top of this bathroom design. It's also as functional as it is aesthetically valuable. 

The patterned floor and floral artwork also add to the design, not to mention the Victorian bathtub!

5. Peach and green tones

Man & Woman, ЙОХ architects ЙОХ architects Colonial style bathroom
ЙОХ architects

ЙОХ architects
ЙОХ architects
ЙОХ architects

Here we come across the peach and green tones often found in traditional decor as well as the chandelier. The result is exquisite, especially because this design works in harmony with contemporary features.

The soft curtain adds privacy and a soft touch to this bathroom.

6. Scalloped edges

светский восток, Decor&Design Decor&Design Colonial style bathroom
Decor&amp;Design

Decor&Design
Decor&amp;Design
Decor&Design

This bathroom introduces those sandy biege and bronze tones, with an aubergine touch. 

The gilded mirror, detailed sink and patterned tiles show just how much potential there is for beauty and elegance in a bathroom. Traditional style can truly pack a punch.

Also have a look at these brilliant, beautiful bathroom trends.

30 pictures of smart and stylish lighting ideas

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks