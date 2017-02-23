6 gorgeous bathrooms that stick to tradition

Traditional design refers to a style that was very popular in the 18th Century. For those of you who are homify junkies, you will know that it refers to a specific set of colours, fabrics, accessories and even finishes.

A soft colour palette in greens, sandy browns, peaches and bronzes is characteristic of this style as well as floral patterns and quaint, detailed finishes. You'll often find scalloped edges in traditional design along with tassels or fringes.

Artwork is also an important feature of this style. You'll also often find chandeliers, candlesticks and fresh flowers.

To show you just how effective this style still is years later, we have put together six traditional style bathrooms. These are all wonderful examples of just how beautiful this look and feel can be!