6 gorgeous bathrooms that stick to tradition

Traditional design refers to a style that was very popular in the 18th Century. For those of you who are homify junkies, you will know that it refers to a specific set of colours, fabrics, accessories and even finishes.
A soft colour palette in greens, sandy browns, peaches and bronzes is characteristic of this style as well as floral patterns and quaint, detailed finishes. You'll often find scalloped edges in traditional design along with tassels or fringes.
Artwork is also an important feature of this style. You'll also often find chandeliers, candlesticks and fresh flowers.
To show you just how effective this style still is years later, we have put together six traditional style bathrooms. These are all wonderful examples of just how beautiful this look and feel can be!
This design by professionals Kenny & Mason is a wonderful example of traditional style with its soft fabrics, neutral colour palette and attention to detail. Don't you love the vase of flowers on the sink?
Everything from the lamps to the window design has been carefully thought out. The large mirror reflects the beauty back on itself!
This Victorian bath is a wonderful example of a traditional or classic element, which sets the mood for the entire bathroom space. Look at the clawed feet as well as the detail in the exterior casing.
In this clean, modern and beautiful bathroom, we can see how the artwork and flowers enhance the entire space, bringing that traditional touch of prettiness to the design.
This curved armchair is the cherry on top of this bathroom design. It's also as functional as it is aesthetically valuable.
The patterned floor and floral artwork also add to the design, not to mention the Victorian bathtub!
Here we come across the peach and green tones often found in traditional decor as well as the chandelier. The result is exquisite, especially because this design works in harmony with contemporary features.
The soft curtain adds privacy and a soft touch to this bathroom.
This bathroom introduces those sandy biege and bronze tones, with an aubergine touch.
The gilded mirror, detailed sink and patterned tiles show just how much potential there is for beauty and elegance in a bathroom. Traditional style can truly pack a punch.
