​The seaside Ballito home

For today’s homify 360° discovery, we settle down in Ballito, the quaint and quiet little coastal town in KwaZulu-Natal. However, there is nothing quaint or quiet about the modern home we’re exploring here, as this sleek structure is all about style and dazzle.
The expert team behind this design is known as Sphere Design & Architecture, and they are located in Durban. This company was established way back in 1999 and focuses on a variety of projects including office blocks, housing developments, shopping centres, hotels, industrial complexes and luxury homes.
With their combined set of architectural- and design skills, they make it their day-to-day mission to ensure that their clients receive integrated, achievable and impactful solutions.
Let’s check out this modern structure of theirs.
Usually we leave the pool view of a house for later, yet after seeing this sublime creation, can you really blame us for jumping the gun?
The house hides this cooling-off spot away behind a security wall and –fence of concrete and timber, where the inhabitants and their guests can sunbathe and splash about in decent privacy.
Notice the exceptional loungers standing on the deck. Are they rattan? Made from wood and straw, perhaps? Hard to tell, but what we do know is that they promise a most comfortable and stylish time here by the pool!
From lighting designers to moving companies, we have them all here on homify, and many more. Check out our professionals page.
Even outside at the main entrance we already get a glimpse of this house’s taste for dazzle via a bright exterior light.
Oversized stepping stones on a bed of pebbles lead us down a narrow alley towards the front entrance, where (yes, you guessed it) another splendid array of bright glows announce the interiors.
Notice the timber structure on the left side – that’s where the pool is located.
Before we conclude this quick tour, we take a look at how stunningly the house opens up to the exteriors, thanks to its generous inclusion of large windows and bi-fold doors.
As soon as these large glazed surfaces fold away, the brightly-lit interior spill outside, visually becoming one with the fresh greens of the lawn and garden.
And just get a load of that decadent terrace connected to the interiors – styled up with blocked stone for some visual detail, that vast space is big enough for both an al fresco dining set and exterior living area.
Space and style mixed into one – and don’t forget about the glittering ambience!
Have a look at these Dazzling lighting ideas for modern homes.