​The seaside Ballito home

For today’s homify 360° discovery, we settle down in Ballito, the quaint and quiet little coastal town in KwaZulu-Natal. However, there is nothing quaint or quiet about the modern home we’re exploring here, as this sleek structure is all about style and dazzle.

The expert team behind this design is known as Sphere Design & Architecture, and they are located in Durban. This company was established way back in 1999 and focuses on a variety of projects including office blocks, housing developments, shopping centres, hotels, industrial complexes and luxury homes.

With their combined set of architectural- and design skills, they make it their day-to-day mission to ensure that their clients receive integrated, achievable and impactful solutions.

Let’s check out this modern structure of theirs.