The Durban home with incredible South African style

For today’s homify 360° discovery, we travel east to the Umhlanga coast where a modern house shows us how open and transitional spaces between interior and exterior can assist in making the most of a confined site.

The professionals in charge here? Sphere Design & Architecture, located in Durban. This company was established way back in 1999 and focuses on a variety of projects including office blocks, housing developments, shopping centres, hotels, industrial complexes and luxury homes.

With their combined set of architectural- and design skills, they make it their day-to-day mission to ensure that their clients receive integrated, achievable and impactful solutions.

Let’s take a quick look at this seaside project of theirs.