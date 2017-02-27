Exploring a Johannesburg estate house

Today on homify 360°, we get grand and lavish by having a look at a residential house located in Steyn City - yes, the Steyn City Parkland Residence that’s located in Sandton, comprises 2,000 acres of land and is gearing up to become one of the largest (and most luxurious) parkland estates in South Africa.

Here is where we will see what interior-design firm Nowadays Interiors from Johannesburg can do when presented with a blank canvas – or rather a clean and empty house in need of some style.

Thus, enter the colours, add some patterns, top it off with functional furnishings and what do you get? Today’s homify 360° discovery, of course…