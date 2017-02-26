​The Johannesburg home with a big surprise

We won’t keep you guessing. So, what’s the surprise? Well, this double-storey villa is actually one in a series (there are 14 of them) that forms part of The Fairway Hotel in Johannesburg!

Located on the Randpark Golf Estate a mere 15 minutes from Sandton City centre, The Fairway provides the ultimate destination for conferences, functions, weddings and, of course, guests seeking a leisurely lifestyle.

Apart from having 14 double-storey Golf Villas (which we’re about to explore), the hotel also features 62 hotel rooms, a gym, tennis courts and spa facilities to further add to all guests’ delight and luxury requirements.

Imagine that: living a five-star lifestyle on a spa- and golf estate while still having decent privacy. Some people have all the luck…

But this is no time to be sulking, especially not when there’s some exploring to do! Thus, let’s check out the fabulous designs of one of the villas.