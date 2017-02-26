​The Johannesburg home with a big surprise

We won’t keep you guessing. So, what’s the surprise? Well, this double-storey villa is actually one in a series (there are 14 of them) that forms part of The Fairway Hotel in Johannesburg!
Located on the Randpark Golf Estate a mere 15 minutes from Sandton City centre, The Fairway provides the ultimate destination for conferences, functions, weddings and, of course, guests seeking a leisurely lifestyle.
Apart from having 14 double-storey Golf Villas (which we’re about to explore), the hotel also features 62 hotel rooms, a gym, tennis courts and spa facilities to further add to all guests’ delight and luxury requirements.
Imagine that: living a five-star lifestyle on a spa- and golf estate while still having decent privacy. Some people have all the luck…
But this is no time to be sulking, especially not when there’s some exploring to do! Thus, let’s check out the fabulous designs of one of the villas.
Stately and very impressive, don’t you agree? What else would one expect from a five-star hotel?
However, we understand that some of us really value our space and privacy, which is why being cooped up in a hotel room is not everyone’s cup of tea. So, let’s take a look at one of those fabulous villas…
These villas enjoy the same modern style and luxury as the hotel, albeit on a less grand scale.
Dark wood seems to rule the interior material scheme, adorning various surfaces from doors and coffee tables to mirror frames and credenzas.
An open-plan layout enhances the social vibe while a decadent selection of artificial lighting fixtures ensure that not a gloomy moment will be had anytime soon (and yes, in case of an electricity outage, the entire resort is 100% powered by its very own generator).
Double-high windows allow for that magnificent golf course view to come flooding indoors, as well as add to the brightness factor of the interiors. And notice the super modern fireplace wedged in-between the two doors, just in case those Johannesburg winters get a bit on the chilly side!
One of the villa’s bedrooms is decked out in a superb selection of hot-red tones to coincide with the neutral colour palette, adding a bit of eye-catching style to the interiors.
And just notice how these fire tones contrast with the lush greens that continue to stream indoors via those glass doors and windows.
Another design option treats the bedrooms to a cooler approach in terms of colour, just in case a nature- and water palette is more to your liking.
Variety is the spice of life, after all!
We think it’s safe to say that nobody would want a second option when it comes to the bathroom, for this space is just so sleek and sophisticated.
A curvy and spacious tub, floating vanity, backlit mirrors and plush fabrics are all just waiting to enhance our five-star stay at this glorious resort!
