Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

11 low-cost DIY home improvement ideas

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Home improvement and DIY don't have to be costly. There are a number of simple, easy to incorporate tips and tricks to make your living space a lot more cosy and comfortable without going over budget. In this homify article, our interior designers included 11 of their favourite features for any DIY home project. Consider practical ideas to keep your house organised or opt for some trendy appliances for that instantly stylish and cosy ambiance. 

1. Homemade coffee

Miele CM7300 Coffee Machine Hehku KitchenElectronics
Hehku

Miele CM7300 Coffee Machine

Hehku
Hehku
Hehku

If you consider yourself a coffee connoisseur, then it may be time to invest in your own coffee machine and never pay the exorbitant amount at a cafe again. Your home may just become the next best thing to your favourite coffee shop without the barista of course.

2. Organise your drawers

Chest of drawers IMARI e15 Modern style bedroom
e15

Chest of drawers IMARI

e15
e15
e15

Purchase some plastic mini-baskets from your local craft shop and you'll have a designated spot for all your creams, perfumes and make-up. Your counters will be uncluttered and your drawers will be neat and tidy.

3. Jazzy utensils

Wild Flower Utensil Set bojje ltd KitchenKitchen utensils
bojje ltd

Wild Flower Utensil Set

bojje ltd
bojje ltd
bojje ltd

Use colourful contact paper (sticky-back plastic) to decorate your kitchen utensils for a unique and quirky design. Or simply use poster paint to add some pizzazz to the handles. 

4. Mason jar magic

Mason Jars Tramps (UK) Ltd Commercial spaces Bars & clubs
Tramps (UK) Ltd

Mason Jars

Tramps (UK) Ltd
Tramps (UK) Ltd
Tramps (UK) Ltd

Utilise those old mason jars for good by joining them together with hot glue and create a tidy and vintage inspired desk organiser. You'll never look for your pens and pencils again!

5. Pretty pot plants

Tunisia Made Vases and jars Hend Krichen KitchenAccessories & textiles
Hend Krichen

Tunisia Made Vases and jars

Hend Krichen
Hend Krichen
Hend Krichen

Be creative with your pot plants and spray them for an ultra-chic and eye-catching decorative element in your home, bear in mind that you might need a few coats to get them perfect.

6. Mirrored magic

Dots Mirror Fabbrica HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Mirror Fabbrica

Dots

Mirror Fabbrica
Mirror Fabbrica
Mirror Fabbrica

Glam up your mirror by sticking glass beads and decorative charms around the edge. Match it up to your home decor and perk up the space in no time.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Vintage sofa

Birley Brown Leather Chesterfield Sofa Modish Living Living roomSofas & armchairs Leather Brown
Modish Living

Birley Brown Leather Chesterfield Sofa

Modish Living
Modish Living
Modish Living

Revamp your modern sofa with vintage design and create this classic Chesterfield look with nothing more than a box of gold drawing pins. Tap them into place with a small hammer and be amazed at your antique sofa design.

8. Toy drawer organisation

Activity Table & Toy Organiser CONSTRUCTION CENTRE Finoak LTD Nursery/kid's roomDesks & chairs
Finoak LTD

Activity Table & Toy Organiser CONSTRUCTION CENTRE

Finoak LTD
Finoak LTD
Finoak LTD

Old ice cream containers can come in handy to store small toys, especially after a play date. Teach the kids to tidy up and be sure to never step on a Lego again!

9. Art supply organiser

Solid cutlery trays homify Kitchen
homify

Solid cutlery trays

homify
homify
homify

An old plastic cutlery tray or even dish rack makes a terrific arts and crafts caddy for kids. Keep all art supplies safely stored and you won't have to look for items on a rainy day again.

10. Placemat liners

Placemat Ainhoa Sunset Créations Jean-Vier KitchenAccessories & textiles
Créations Jean-Vier

Placemat Ainhoa Sunset

Créations Jean-Vier
Créations Jean-Vier
Créations Jean-Vier

Plastic placemats make excellent fridge shelf liners so you never have to deal with stubborn stains in the fridge.

11. DIY decoration

Tropical flowers, Katy Leigh Katy Leigh KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
Katy Leigh

Tropical flowers

Katy Leigh
Katy Leigh
Katy Leigh

Decorate old plates with some permanent markers and make your own amazing artwork. Ensure the colour never fades by popping the plate in the oven at a low temperature and you can be proud at the end result. How about these 12 things that will impress your guests?

7 easy ways to make your garden safe for kids
Which of these home improvement tips are great for your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks