11 low-cost DIY home improvement ideas

Home improvement and DIY don't have to be costly. There are a number of simple, easy to incorporate tips and tricks to make your living space a lot more cosy and comfortable without going over budget. In this homify article, our interior designers included 11 of their favourite features for any DIY home project. Consider practical ideas to keep your house organised or opt for some trendy appliances for that instantly stylish and cosy ambiance.
If you consider yourself a coffee connoisseur, then it may be time to invest in your own coffee machine and never pay the exorbitant amount at a cafe again. Your home may just become the next best thing to your favourite coffee shop without the barista of course.
Purchase some plastic mini-baskets from your local craft shop and you'll have a designated spot for all your creams, perfumes and make-up. Your counters will be uncluttered and your drawers will be neat and tidy.
Use colourful contact paper (sticky-back plastic) to decorate your kitchen utensils for a unique and quirky design. Or simply use poster paint to add some pizzazz to the handles.
Utilise those old mason jars for good by joining them together with hot glue and create a tidy and vintage inspired desk organiser. You'll never look for your pens and pencils again!
Be creative with your pot plants and spray them for an ultra-chic and eye-catching decorative element in your home, bear in mind that you might need a few coats to get them perfect.
Glam up your mirror by sticking glass beads and decorative charms around the edge. Match it up to your home decor and perk up the space in no time.
Revamp your modern sofa with vintage design and create this classic Chesterfield look with nothing more than a box of gold drawing pins. Tap them into place with a small hammer and be amazed at your antique sofa design.
Old ice cream containers can come in handy to store small toys, especially after a play date. Teach the kids to tidy up and be sure to never step on a Lego again!
An old plastic cutlery tray or even dish rack makes a terrific arts and crafts caddy for kids. Keep all art supplies safely stored and you won't have to look for items on a rainy day again.
Plastic placemats make excellent fridge shelf liners so you never have to deal with stubborn stains in the fridge.
Decorate old plates with some permanent markers and make your own amazing artwork. Ensure the colour never fades by popping the plate in the oven at a low temperature and you can be proud at the end result. How about these 12 things that will impress your guests?