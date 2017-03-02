10 wall coverings that will make your facade look fantastic

Facade decor isn't what it used to be. Neutrals, vibrant shades or even wood and stone can decorate your exterior in chic style and charm with minimal effort. In this homify feature, we look at 10 fantastic facade ideas which our professional team recommended to suit your modern or rustic living space. There is a stylish and attractive material available to suit your contemporary exterior, but it may take some time and effort to design something amazing in accordance with your budget, however the possibilities are endless.